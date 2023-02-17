How to Hike Old Rag

It’s official: Shenandoah National Park is returning to their ticketing system for Old Rag. They tested out the system last year, which asked visitors to purchase one of 800 tickets available per day in order to hike the famous trail, and found success in improving visitor safety and preservation of the mountain.

Old Rag is a nine-mile loop to the top of one of the tallest mountains in the Shenandoah range. It’s also one of the most popular hikes, which has its pros and cons. The hike is strenuous, full of scrambling and uphill climbs perfect for an adventurer, but not advised for the ill-prepared. The problem is, some are more ill-prepared than they think going into the hike; Old Rag is the site of many rescues due to injuries or hikers bogged down with improper equipment.

“The rock scrambles are what set it apart,” avid hiker Lani Furbank says. “The few stretches where you are climbing over rocks and through channels are uniquely challenging because of how lengthy and narrow they are.”

The ticket system asks hikers to plan ahead in more ways than one. A nine-mile hike is no small feat — even without the scrambles and channels — and so hikers should know how to accomplish the climb in the best ways possible. The hike takes roughly five and a half hours if all goes according to plan, so preparedness is key.

“Folks should definitely be comfortable with mountainous trails in Shenandoah National Park before attempting Old Rag,” Furbank says. “Start early in the day to give yourself enough daylight, because it is a long loop. Bring plenty of water and snacks for several hours.”

Furbank hiked Old Rag on a Saturday, so there was a high volume of hikers on the same trail.

“This meant we were often waiting at the bottom of a scramble while a bottleneck cleared,” she says. “With so many people clustered together, folks were straying off trail a bit and could be doing damage to the surrounding area.”

This observation is precisely what Shenandoah National Park is trying to avoid; people should be more spread out, the trail less trod. When hiking just about anywhere, it’s likely you’ve seen signs reading “Leave no trace.”

“When in a national park, people should always follow trail markers and refrain from forging their own path, even if it’s to find a cool lookout spot or photo op,” Furbank says. “Respect flora and fauna — keep your distance and don’t disturb habitats.”

While Furbank really enjoyed the challenge and scope of Old Rag, she also suggests some other comparable hikes, some hidden gems within the national park. Brown Mountain – Big Loop is one of her favorites.

Old Rag is a bucket-list hike, and the ticketing system will make sure it’s taken care of — so we can cross it off our lists while making sure the mountain’s ecosystem is preserved.

“The crowds on the trail in previous years honestly detracted from the experience,” Furbank says. “We’ve enjoyed secluded trails much more because of the solitude.”

The ticketing program runs from March to November, the hike’s busiest season. If interested, you can apply for the first 400 tickets 30 days before your hike, or for the last 400 tickets five days before your hike. Tickets can be purchased here.

Shenandoah National Park: 540-999-3500; nps.gov/shen // @shenandoahnps

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.