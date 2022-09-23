Best Hiking Spots for a Date

Dates are hard to plan, we get it! Whether you’re just getting to know someone or you’re plotting a special day with your long-term person, it’s easy to just default to dinner and a movie and call it a day. We’re here to help plot something a bit more active: a nice romantic nature walk! While the weather’s still nice, make a point to get outside and enjoy a hike or two with your partner, the fresh air will do you good. We’ve handpicked five easy-to-moderate hikes that are a short drive from the metro D.C. area to help get you out in nature.

The National Arboretum

Less of a hike and more of a nature walk, the National Arboretum is a gorgeous park full of impressive arrangements, sculptures, and countless winding trails that circle several different gardens, each developed around a different theme or region. This is a great first step for novice hikers, located northeast of downtown D.C., perfect for those looking for a more tightly controlled environment while still getting that singular feeling of being immersed in nature. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 3501 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC; usna.usda.gov // @fonarboretum

Prince William Forest Park

The 15,000 acre Prince William Forest Park boasts over 37 miles of hiking trails, with everything from short jaunts on paved and rubberized roadways to more involved trails that journey further into the forest. Plenty of creeks and small waterfalls are dotted throughout the park, which is also known for its lively wildlife population, including plenty of beavers. $20. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 18170 Park Entrance Road Triangle, VA

Northern Peaks Trail at Sugarloaf Mountain

Travel just an hour outside of D.C. for a somewhat demanding hike that features magnificent views and plenty of varied terrain. This 7 mile loop has gorgeous vistas all year round but is especially popular in the fall, as the changing leaves in the Frederick Valley and other surrounding areas make for a stunning autumnal display. Dickerson, MD

White Oak Canyon Trail in Shenandoah National Park

This long, challenging trail in the northern half of Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park has some of the best waterfall views in area. Couples willing to commit to this trek, which usually takes over four hours to complete, will be rewarded with a romantic rest area overlooking a waterfall, perfect for a picnic. While it’s certainly not for novices, the views and overall quality of the trail make it one of the best in the region. Luray, VA

Scott’s Run Nature Preserve

Situated right on the Potomac in McLean, VA, Scott’s Run is perhaps the fastest way to see waterfalls from downtown D.C., It’s an easy trip full of accessible views, so it’s understandable that it’s one of the most popular nature trails in the area. A collection of short trails connect to form a larger loop around the park that lead to pleasant (if a bit small) waterfalls, overlooks over the Potomac, and peeks at wildlife, if you’re lucky. 6am to 8pm; 7400 VA-193, McLean, VA