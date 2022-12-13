Holiday Lights Guide

The Holiday Season is in full swing. Need to get your exercise in the cold? Why not walk through winter wonderlands or to various tree and menorah lightings? Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

12.16 + 12.17

Christmas Illuminations

Join Mount Vernon for a family-friendly celebration of holiday season with an enchanted evening of Christmas illuminations. Kick-off the holiday season with sparkling fireworks overlooking the Potomac River. Various times and prices. George Washington’s Mount Vernon: 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy. Mount Vernon, VA; mountvernon.org // @mount_vernon

12.18

Lighting of The National Menorah

Hailed by international media as “the most prominent public Chanukah event in the world,” the annual lighting ceremony of the National Chanukah Menorah — on the Ellipse, just across from the White House — helps launch and strengthen the celebration of “Chanukah – Festival of Lights” in all 50 states and over 100 countries globally. This lighting of the world’s largest menorah is viewed by tens of millions across the nation and around the world via news broadcasts and other media, many of them hundreds of miles from any Jewish community, which makes it very difficult for them to otherwise celebrate and enjoy Chanukah properly. Free. 5 p.m. The Ellipse in The President’s Park: 1450 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; nationalmenorah.org // @nationalmenorah

12.19

2022 Garden of Lights

Brookside Gardens has transformed into a magical winter wonderland for Garden of Lights. Walk through the outdoor twinkling lights and glimmering displays that dot the paths and flowerbeds throughout 50 acres in Wheaton. More than one million dazzling and colorful LED lights are handcrafted into original works depicting animals, flowers and other natural elements. $10. 5:30 p.m. Brookside Gardens: 1800 Glenallan Ave. Wheaton-Glenmont, MD; montgomeryparksdc.com // @montgomeryparks

Through 12.30

Zoo Lights

The colorful glow of Washington, D.C.’s beloved Smithsonian’s National Zoo holiday tradition is back for 2022! Free passes are required this year and will open to the public soon! Join the thousands of visitors who make ZooLights, powered by Pepco, a part of their annual holiday tradition. A free ticketed event, ZooLights includes live music performances, tasty winter treats and plenty of opportunities for holiday shopping. Environmentally friendly LED lights and dozens of glowing animal lanterns transform the Zoo into a winter wonderland! Free. 5 p.m. Smithsonian’s National Zoo: 3001 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; nationalzoo.si.edu // @smithsonianzoo

Through 12.31

Capitol Christmas Tree

The tree from National Forests of North Carolina will be located on the West Lawn. You can watch the tree’s trip on their social media, it is set to be in the DMV on the 18th of November. Free. 6 p.m. United States Capitol: First St. SE, DC; uscapitolchristmastree.com // @uscapitolchristmastree

CityCenterDC’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration

CityCenterDC is thrilled to continue the tradition of partnering with Children’s National Hospital to raise funds for families in need throughout the holidays. This year CityCenterDC will be matching up to $10,000 in donations from November 26 through December 31. To kick off the season of giving, tree lighting attendees will have the opportunity to donate directly to Children’s National via QR codes found throughout the property. Plus, Children’s National’s very own Dr. Bear will be on hand to assist in lighting the spectacular 75-foot tree decked with over 155,000 lights and ornaments. CityCenterDC’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration returned on November 26 in The Park; festivities began at 5 p.m. Activities for all ages will fill the streets with face painting and balloon art by Festive Effects, sweet and savory treats from CityCenterDC restaurants, and an interactive photo experience for the crowd. Strike a pose and snap your photos on the Instagram-famous orange carpet. NBC 4 Anchor Eun Yang will emcee the ceremony and the seven-piece dance band, Elan Artist’s The Revels, returns for a second year to perform holiday hits. Free. 5 p.m. CityCenterDC: 825 10th St. NW, DC; citycenterdc.com // @citycenterdc

Light Up the Season

Holiday programming to bring light and joy to the children and their families who need it most. This year, acclaimed decorator Tom Kehoe collaborated with eight patients from Children’s National to bring their holiday dreams to life, unveiling a majestic display of shimmering artistry and light at Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC. Free. 5 p.m. Four Seasons Hotel: 2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; fourseasons.com // @fourseasons

Winter City Lights

Winter City Lights is a magical, immersive Christmas lights experience of 1 million twinkling lights and 200,000 square feet of displays spanning 18 beautiful acres in a festive outdoor setting — the largest and most sophisticated Christmas lights and canopy show in the Washington DC area, Baltimore area, and the entire DMV- it is one of the largest in the country. $31+. 5:30 p.m. 4501 Olney Laytonsville Rd. Olney, MD; wintercitylights.com // @wintercitylights

Through 1.1

Enchant Presented by Hallmark

Let Enchant light up your holiday season. Bring your friends and family for a magical evening with over 4 million sparkling lights, a story themed walk through light maze, ice skating and so much more! Dates and operating hours subject to change. Various times and prices. Nationals Park: 1500 South Capitol St. SE, DC; enchantchristmas.com // @enchantwdc

2022 Ice & Lights: The Winter Village at Cameron Run

Take a walk through a winter wonderland featuring the village and ice skating. $8+. 5 p.m. Cameron Run Regional Park: 4001 Eisenhower Ave. Alexandria, VA; novaparks.com // @novaparks

Light Yards

Light Yards is back with another family-friendly art installation at The Yards Park! This year’s holiday light installation, Swinging Bells, invites guests to become part of the artwork by prompting animated light displays and amplify the cheerful sound of holiday bells through swinging. The five, 13-foot tall bells will illuminate The Yards’ Sun Deck and are the perfect stop for all to take photos and get in the holiday spirit. Don’t miss the chance to cozy up at one of The Yards’ 20+ restaurants and retailers for dinner, drinks or festive treats on your way! Free. 5 p.m. The Yards: 355 Water St. SE, DC; theyardsdc.com // @theyardsdc

Through 1.8

DC Holiday Lights

DC’s Main Streets and commercial corridors have joined together to bring you a spectacular holiday experience. Between November 18 and January 8, take a stroll down each of the participating corridors below to experience a dazzling array of lights and decor. Then, cast your vote for the best decorated corridor! Free. Sunset. Various locations. dcholidaylights.org

Through whenever homeowners decide to take down their lights

Fairfax Christmas Lights

If you’re looking for impressive house displays, check out the guide Fairfax Christmas Lights has compiled. They rank displays so if you’re only want five star quality lights, they have you covered.