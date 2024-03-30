Get Ready to Rock: The 36th Annual Wammie Music Awards

Mark your calendars, because the 36th Annual Wammie Music Awards is hitting the stage on April 20, 2024, and it’s shaping up to be an unmissable extravaganza! Hosted in the brand-new, swanky Capital One Hall in Tysons, VA – just a hop, skip, and a jump from DC – this year’s Wammies are going to be off the charts!

Why the buzz? Well, for starters, the DMV music scene has spoken – loud and clear! Over 32,000 votes were cast for an incredible 1,200 nominations across 51 music categories. That’s what we call record-breaking engagement!

But that’s just the beginning. The 2024 Wammie Music Awards, in collaboration with WUSA9 and iHeartMedia, promises an evening brimming with music and magic. We’re talking 10 live performances that’ll have you dancing in your seats, 51 awards that’ll celebrate the best in the biz, and, of course, exclusive pre-show and post-show parties where you can rub elbows with the who’s who of the music world.

And who’s footing the bill for this grand musical soiree? Only the biggest names – think Amazon, BMI, EventsDC, and a whole lot more. They’re all coming together to support our local music heroes.

Speaking of heroes, this year’s honorees are nothing short of inspirational. From Dan Spears and Natalie Hopkinson to Paul Reed Smith and the late Dr. Sandra Butler-Truesdale, these individuals have made their mark on the music scene in ways that deserve a standing ovation. Plus, let’s not forget the awards that spotlight our community heroes, like the DCPS Music Educator of the Year and The Hitmaker of the Year Award, celebrating talents that resonate far beyond the DMV.

And the performances? Get ready for a lineup that’ll blow your socks off. From RDGLDGRN to the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington’s Rock Creek Singers, and from the dynamic FutureBandDC to the soulful Melissa Quinn Fox, the Wammies stage will be ablaze with talent.

So, are you in? If you’re all about celebrating music, culture, and the talents that make the DMV scene so special, the Wammie Music Awards is where you need to be. For the full scoop on the live performances and to get a sneak peek at the finalists, head over to www.wammiesdc.org. Let’s come together and make some noise for our local music legends.