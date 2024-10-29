Get Into the Groove: Johns Hopkins DC Offers Free Concerts for Music Fans

When it comes to arts and culture in DC, places like the National Gallery of Art and the National Museum of African American History and Culture tend to come to mind. Johns Hopkins University? Hmmm, not so much. But the renowned medical school offers more than just academics and lectures. The Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center (located at the site of the former Newseum) has emerged as a lively cultural hotspot in downtown DC offering world-class arts and cultural events that are free and open to the public. And it all happens just steps away from the US Capitol.

Music fans in particular will find a lot to love at the Center. The dynamic space hosts performances in music and dance featuring faculty, students, alumni and special guest artists from the Johns Hopkins Peabody Conservatory, the oldest conservatory in the country. It showcases community daytime and evening concerts throughout the year, ranging from classical and jazz performances to cutting-edge programs in acoustics, recording arts and sciences, and music for new media that will get your toes tapping and fingers snapping

Check out highlights of some of the upcoming Peabody shows for the fall season—and remember, they’re all free!:

Nov 1: Peabody Graduate Jazz Ensemble

12:30pm – 1:30pm // Free

Hey, jazz lovers! There’s an exciting new ensemble lighting up the DC music scene. Directed by renowned drummer Allison Miller, the Graduate Jazz Ensemble is all about showcasing the incredible talent of Peabody’s graduate students in Jazz Studies.

This program isn’t just about hitting the right notes; it’s about fostering community-engaged artistry! The ensemble emphasizes creativity, collaboration, and making an impact through their music. These emerging artists not only get to compose and perform their own original works, but they also gain valuable leadership experience and serve as educational artists in the community. How cool is that?

So mark your calendars and get ready for some seriously soulful sounds as these gifted musicians take the stage! Whether you’re a jazz aficionado or just looking to enjoy a night of vibrant tunes, you won’t want to miss this.

Free tickets are required; reserve tickets here.

This performance will be in-person and livestreamed.

Nov 8: College Music Society Showcase Concert

6:30pm – 8pm // Free

If you’re in the mood for an inspiring evening after Election Day, you won’t want to miss this concert. Incredible performers that are attending the National Conference of the College Music Society will take to the stage to showcase how music can empower action and spark dialogue about important issues. The conference’s theme, “Advancing Democracy: Empowering Action Through Music,” couldn’t be more timely. It’s the perfect blend of art and activism, all happening in the shadow of the US Capitol.

Free tickets are required; reserve tickets here.

This performance will be in-person and livestreamed.

Nov 15: From Synthesizers to AI: Where Technology and Engineering Shape Sound

2:30pm – 5pm // Free

Technology has completely transformed the way music is created. From the days of the phonograph and analog tape machines to today’s cutting-edge digital recording software and streaming services, the journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the past twenty years, we’ve witnessed a whirlwind of innovation that has shaken things up at every level of the music business. The introduction of Artificial Intelligence is shaking things up in the music industry again.

Explore the exciting crossroads of technology and the performing arts with a symposium of experts, a multimedia performance by students from the Music for New Media, Computer Music, and Hip Hop programs, plus sound installations and interactive demos.

Notably, the event will also shine a spotlight on the innovative mind of Thomas Dolby, who is being honored as the inaugural Taylor A. Hanex Professor of Music for New Media. Dolby, probably most famous for his single “She Blinded Me with Science” and innovative videos in MTV’s heyday, started in electronic music before it was a thing—back then, you actually needed electronic knowledge to make it work. He’s made a science out of knowing just how to fuse technology into his music for decades, so it’s not surprising that he’s now leading the way for a new generation of musicians looking to do the same.

Free tickets are required; reserve tickets here.

This performance will be in-person and livestreamed.

Check out the complete calendar of Peabody Performance Series concerts and experience world-class performances, for free!

Photos from previous performances: