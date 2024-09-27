From Fan Favorites to New Hits: Sammy Rae & The Friends – All Things Go Festival

Sammy Rae & The Friends is kicking off their new album tour and they’re ready to bring their signature energy to the All Things Go Festival. Known for their varied mix of musical influences, the band is excited to share both fan-favorite tracks and fresh tunes from their latest album with the festival crowd.

In an interview with District Fray, Sammy Rae, the band’s frontperson, describes their sound as “eclectic” and “multifaceted.” While rooted in jazz, it blends rock, folk, and world music elements. “It’s loud, it’s high energy,” Rae says. “We’re all about making the audience feel welcome and connected.”

Their latest album, Something for Everybody, really lives up to its name, reflecting the band’s, who have been together since 2016, wide-ranging musical influences. Rae says it showcases “where we’ve been, where we are now, and where we hope to go next.”

If you’ve never seen Sammy Rae & The Friends live, the All Things Go Festival is a perfect introduction. Rae promises a fun and engaging performance. “We work hard to make sure everyone in the audience feels like we’re performing just for them,” Rae says.

When preparing for a festival set, the band focuses on bringing their biggest, most energetic songs. “You want to play the hits—the songs that will please longtime ‘friends’, as they call their fans, and hook new listeners,” Rae explains.

“We’re excited and honored” to be part of this year’s All Things Go lineup, Rae says. “It’s a really incredible lineup, and we’re so grateful to be a part of it,” Rae has a few words of advice for festival-goers: “Stay hydrated! And… get on board now, because things are only going up from here. We promise you’ll have a great time.”

As Sammy Rae & The Friends continue their rise in the music scene, the All Things Go Festival offers a great chance for both old friends and newcomers to catch their vibrant, feel-good performance. They’re ready to leave a lasting impression with their new album and plenty of energy. Rae guarantees you will have fun.

For those who can’t get enough of Sammy Rae & The Friends, the band will be ringing in the New Year with a special show at The Anthem in Washington, DC, on New Year’s Eve. Their friends can expect a deeper dive into their catalog, including some ballads, lesser-known tracks, and “deep cuts”.