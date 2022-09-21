Drive-Ins Worth the Drive

While summer is sadly coming to a close, you still have several weeks left of outdoor movie season to enjoy! As the days get shorter and the nights get cooler, checking out a drive-in movie gives you the best of both worlds: a place to enjoy a film outside under the stars, but with backup protection of your climate-controlled car, protecting you from the elements if necessary. We’ve got three great drive-in options under 2 hours from downtown D.C. that you should absolutely make part of your fall.

Bengies Drive-In Theatre

Home to the largest movie screen at a whopping 52 feet tall and 120 feet wide, Bengies Drive-In puts even the biggest IMAX theaters to shame. A perfect blend of vintage and modern, the retro drive-in vibe is tangible as soon as you arrive: you’re greeted by iconic old-school signage reminiscent of the classic drive-in era. Their weekend double features reliably bring in the best and brightest of first-run pictures, including some edgier horror films for late night screenings. $12.50. 6:15 p.m. Friday through Sunday; 3417 Eastern Blvd. Middle River, MD; bengies.com // @bengies1956

The Drive-In at Union Market

There’s one more screening left before Union Market’s pop-up drive-in movie series hangs up for another year, and it’s a good one: Friday, October 14, catch a screening of “Black Panther” under the stars while enjoying food from the many market vendors. What’s a more perfect date night than enjoying the brisk Autumn air, watching a modern superhero classic and snacking on fancy treats? 1309 5th St NE, DC; unionmarketdc.com // @unionmarketdc

The Family Drive-In Theatre

Just under two hours outside of D.C. in the picturesque small town of Stephens City, Virginia is The Family Drive-In, a two-screen outdoor theater that feels like stepping back in time. With capacity for nearly 500 cars, there’s room for everyone at this theater that’s been a part of the fabric of the community for over 60 years. The Family Drive-In shows double features every weekend, matching modern blockbusters and family-friendly fare, making sure there’s something for every age group and taste. Their full-service kitchen offers a ton of classic Americana fair food, including fried shrimp, hot dogs and mozzarella sticks, as well as plenty of sweet treats like funnel cake and snow cones. $10; 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday; 5890 Valley Pike Stephens City, VA; thefamilydi.com