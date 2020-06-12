Play
District Fray Episode 6: Jenny Bilfield of the Washington Performing Arts
June 12, 2020 @ 3:38pm
We’re back after our production-week hiatus! This week’s episode features M.K. Koszycki’s interview with Jenny Bilfield, the President and CEO of Washington Performing Arts. After the chat, M.K. is joined by Trent Johnson to close the show with virtual events you can partake in this weekend. Intro and outro music by www.thepassionhifi.com.
