Quarantine Social Club Vol. 8: June 12-14

Daughters of the Dust, one of the movies available through Criterion Collection. Photo from indiewire.com.

Welcome to District Fray’s Quarantine Social Club roundup, where our chief anti-boredom officer (just kidding, assistant editor) gives you things to do when you have nothing to do. Below are some events from our friends around town that we think are worth checking out this weekend.

Anytime

Catch up on our June issue for all your weekend reading needs.

Looking for ways to get involved in the Black Lives Matter and racial justice movements? Check out our resources roundup here.

Need a new movie to watch this weekend? Criterion Collection has lifted its paywall from Black films in its library.

Friday

Friday Nights from Home Concert Series

While the Capitol Riverfront BID’s concert series is virtual this summer, it’s still a great way to enjoy music from your favorite local artists at home. To add to the fun, Bonchon Navy Yard, Ice Cream Jubilee*, Slipstream DC, and Wiseguy Pizza will be offering a special 10% discount on all pick up onlyfood orders between 5-8 P.M., while menu items last. This Friday’s show features music from Justin Trawick. Free to tune in, 7-8 p.m.

Saturday

Quarantine Olympics

While not quite the same as the now-cancelled summer olympics, you can still capture the competitive spirit of the games with DC Fray’s assortment of activities like the quarantine scavenger hunt, flip cup, a brainiac trivia challenge and pong relay. Teams of two cost $30 to register, three players cost $36 and four players cost $40. Games begin at 12 p.m. www.dcfray.com

Sunday

Pride and Peace: Meditations on Activism

This Yoga District class will explore how activism and yoga philosophy go hand in hand, and practice three different types of meditation to put these philosophies in action on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community and other communities in need of healing and peace. This class is donation based and all proceeds go to Whitman-Walker Health. 6:30 p.m.