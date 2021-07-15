Designer + Art Advisor Alex Stoller Pledges Her Allegiance to High-Waist Styles

Design Hunger Interior Designer and Art Advisor Alex Stoller likes to keep people guessing when it comes to her fashion. Balancing classic polished looks with an unexpected piece is her style ethos. One style you can always expect in her wardrobe, though, is many high-waisted pieces.

District Fray: What D.C. style means to you

Alex Stoller: D.C. style is so much more than a navy blue pants suit and messenger bags. It is generally conservative, but when you take a minute, you can really pick up on how much thought someone put into getting dressed through the accessories and tailoring. I love that it’s socially acceptable to wear sneakers with everything because walking is a huge part of living in the capital.

Style icon and/or inspiration

As far as icons go, I need to shout out Saige Elise and Tiara Chameleon, stylists and founders of their respective brands Saimar Shop, 1984 V Concept Store and together, Vintage Fusion. These women are literal goddesses, curators and artists who are so fearlessly creative that it inspires me to be bolder with my fashion. Their curated vintage brands are sold at Common Thread by Swatchroom in the Union Market area.

Wardrobe essential

I would say a few incredible jackets go the mileage in any wardrobe. About two years ago, I invested in a structured black leather jacket from All Saints and putting it on is truly instant confidence. I had a white shorts suit made while I was in Hong Kong — mix in [a] blazer to upgrade an otherwise lazy T-shirt and jeans look.

Personal style

My style is polished, approachable and a little quirky. Working in the art and design field, I find myself most comfortable when I am wearing at least one piece that’s unexpected. I love mixing vintage leather pants with a trendy cropped Zara blouse or playing with new silhouettes as the seasons change but no trend will ever take away my allegiance to high-waist [styles].

