Warren Weixler’s Style Is Crisp like a Pair of White Sneakers

Warren Weixler, principal + CEO of design shop SWATCHROOM, is inspired by truth-tellers. He also enjoys a pair of all-white leather lows from Vans.

District Fray: What D.C. style mean to you

Warren Weixler: D.C. style is an adolescent searching for their true authenticity. There is a great juxtaposition of old meets new [and a] wide range of exploration. Develop a new hotel in a historic bank space, build a piece of contemporary architecture neighboring a federal building, pair fresh juice with a locally aged spirit or match a vintage shirt with a new clean pair of kicks.

Style icon and/or inspiration

I don’t just have one as sources of inspiration constantly change based on my curiosities. I am consistently drawn to people that speak their truth. I tend to frequent content on platforms like TedX, Creative Mornings and YouTube. I am currently keen on graphic artists’ work from the ‘50s and ‘60s, like Joseph Binder.

Wardrobe essential

Two for me: a well-cut vintage denim jacket and a crisp pair of white dress sneakers. Any vintage item can be found at our store Common Thread in the Union Market District. For white sneakers, I really like the all-white leather lows from Vans.

Personal style

My style is minimal with funk. Whether it be a fit, my home, a space or graphics. I really respond to a clean aesthetic with punches of color or character/story.

@warrenweixler // swatchroom.com

