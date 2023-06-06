D.C. Summer Crossword: June 2023

From adventures in the DMV and beyond to the style, flair and celebration of D.C. Pride, try your hand at all things camp.

This month’s theme is the double entendre of our dreams: all things camp. Make your way through this crossword that interprets our theme in many ways, from adventures in the DMV and beyond to the style, flair and celebration of D.C. Pride. Let’s get this show on the road. See the answer key.

Print the downloadable PDF here.

ACROSS

1 Express train for an NYC getaway

4 Historic West Virginia city where the Potomac and the Shenandoah Rivers meet

8 Large deer

9 Tree that’s a symbol of strength

10 Sled dog

11 Wedding vow, 2 words

13 Skiing destination in Colorado

15 Fir tree

17 _____ caching

18 Nav system calculation, abbr.

20 Takes the car

23 Like clear night skies

24 Disappointing firecracker

26 Car club

27 Cocktail additions, 2 words

30 “The Simpsons” character _____ Flanders

32 New Jersey beach getaway

36 Pitched a tent for the night

41 Short flight

43 Historical time period

44 Falls back, as a tide

45 Location of the Summerfest DC: Beer, Wine & Music Festival, 2 words

DOWN

1 Virginia city with a historic Old Town center

2 Mock cry of horror

3 Squirrel food

4 Walking a trail

5 Delaware beach city getaway

6 Singer performing at FedEx Field in Maryland in June,

2 words

7 Great blue yonder

12 Bucks’ mates

14 Capital _____ Parade

16 River craft

19 “ _____-la-la”

21 College email address ending

22 Big sandwich, for short

25 Bear’s winter lair

28 Nod, maybe

29 Dry as wine

31 Frontiersman, Crockett

33 City transport

34 Exclamation of surprise

35 Prefix with profit

37 Green color

38 Make a mistake

39 June honoree

40 Portland’s state, abbr.

42 Loudspeaker system, abbr.

