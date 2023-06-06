D.C. Summer Crossword Answer Key: June 2023

The answers to all things camp.

This month’s theme is the double entendre of our dreams: all things camp. Make your way through this crossword that interprets our theme in many ways, from adventures in the DMV and beyond to the style, flair and celebration of D.C. Pride. Let’s get this show on the road. See the answers below.

