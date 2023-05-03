Game Time: May 2023

Soccer, basketball, football and baseball picks for May in the DMV.

Although May can be a special time for sports fans — with both the NBA and NHL playoffs in full gear — those of us in the District are on the outside looking in, as both the Wizards and Capitals had disappointing seasons and missed out on the postseason. Nevertheless, there’s still plenty of other sports excitement. The Nationals have a young, feisty team, and D.C. United is seeing rising attendance in their current season. The Washington Spirit (winners of the 2021 NWSL Championship) started their season down a few players, but for good reason: they joined the Women’s National Team. And the Mystics look forward to their season opener on May 19 (detailed below). Here are some sports highlights in the month ahead.

5.13

XFL Championship At Alamodome in San Antonio

Although you probably won’t be flying out to Texas to watch the upcoming XFL championship game, fans of the D.C. Defenders should definitely be ready to spend this night at their favorite sports bar as the team is one of the favorites to play in the big game this year. Led by quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, don’t be surprised to see the team hoist the championship trophy. And although nothing is official, there’s a chance the game will be shown at Audi Field. $35+. 7 p.m.100 Montana St. San Antonio, TX; xfl.com/teams/washington-dc // @xfldefenders

5.19

Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty at Entertainment & Sports Arena

Coming off a winning 22-14 record in 2022, the Washington Mystics start the new season with a game against one of their fiercest rivals — the New York Liberty. With Kristi Toliver and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough both returning from the 2019 championship team, the Mystics look to start the year on a winning note. $30+. 7 p.m. 1100 Oak Dr. SE, DC; mystics.wnba.com // @washmystics

5.20

Washington Nationals vs. Detroit Tigers at Nationals Park

For baseball fans who also happen to love “Star Wars,” get ready for your worlds to unite, as the Nats will present Star Wars Day in an afternoon game against the Detroit Tigers. Each of the first 10,000 fans in attendance will be given one of two Hawaiian shirts representing the Dark Side and Light Side of the Force. With both clubs predicted to land in the cellar of their respective divisions, the on-field matchup may take a backseat to the costumes and happenings in the stands. $24+. 4:05 p.m. 1500 S Capitol St. SE, DC; mlb.com/nationals // @nationals

5.28

Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham at Audi Field

Early in the season, the Washington Spirit had yet to lose in two matches, taking home a win and a tie. For the team to have a chance to take home the NWSL Shield, awarded to the team with the best record at season’s end, it’s going to need to play hard against rivals NJ/NY Gotham. Come out and support one of D.C.’s most electrifying teams. $15+. 5 p.m. 100 Potomac Ave. SW, DC; washingtonspirit.com // @washingtonspirit

Want first access to select activities and events around D.C.? Join the District Fray community, where you’ll access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.