Wizards Point Guard Monté Morris on Wearing What You Feel

Morris shares the meaning behind his new clothing line.

We are spotlighting the myriad voices redefining what it means to be stylish in the nation’s capital — from designers and stylists to entrepreneurs and athletes whose unique stories and perspectives shape bold visions. Check out our full Curators of Style roundup in the May Issue here.

Whether running offense as the Wizards’ point guard or putting together a look for the pre-game arrival, Monté Morris has it handled. Drafted in the second round by the Denver Nuggets in 2017, Morris joined the Wizards in July 2022. The move reunited him with childhood friend Kyle Kuzma. The two played together in Flint, Michigan before taking different paths to the NBA. A consistent shooter and deft passer, Morris earned the nickname Big Game Tae in college at Iowa State for his clutch performances. Now he’s bringing the same cool, calm execution to his style game, including releasing his own clothing brand. We caught up with Morris to talk about what guides his personal style and the meaning behind his new clothing line.

District Fray: How do you think about style?

Monté Morris: How a person dresses tells you a lot about them, like how they conduct themselves and how they want to help people get a good outlook on themselves.

How do you describe your own style?

I’m known for a diverse style. I’ll wear turtlenecks and suits, and then make joggers look nice. Bigger jeans, smaller jeans, big tees, smaller tees. I’m not really set in stone, like, “This is my look and how I wear it.”

Any particular colors you gravitate towards?

I really like black and silver.

People talk about developing a personal uniform, but you wear an actual uniform at work. How do you personalize that?

I wear my arm sleeve and tights, which bring my own flair. I’ve been wearing that swag since college. I’m comfortable in them.

Shoes?

We’re in the era where we don’t have to match from head to toe, so I can go off-uniform with some bright shoes or darker shoes in a bunch of different colors. I wear whatever I’m feeling.

Why do you think style is important to so many players?

There are more and more eyes on how guys are dressing when they arrive at games. Outlets pick it up, social media, so you gotta wear some swag.

What’s your pre-game prep like?

I just try to be unique. I put stuff together in my head before a nap. I know what’s in my closet, so I’m just mixing and matching. Then I wake up and see how I’m feeling, what it’s like outside. I’m not trying to brag, but everything I put right on right now is kinda cool.

I believe you. So, I’m going to ask, how can I improve my style?

Honestly, you have to just feel it. You have to know your lane, know your swag. Don’t try to wear something because it’s trendy. Wear it because you feel it.

Tell me about your clothing line, Locked In.

We’ve been trying to make it happen for a long time, since I’ve been in the league. Locked In doesn’t have to be basketball related. You can be locked in anywhere. It’s more about blocking out distractions and focusing on the task at hand. That’s big for me. When I put out merch, there’s meaning behind it.

Check out Morris’ clothing line at montemorris.com and follow him on Instagram @biggametae.

