Sidney Hui Is Shaping D.C.’s Vintage Fashion Scene Through Disco Loft

Learn about Sidney Hui’s online shop Disco Loft and how she’s helping ensure secondhand fashion is both accessible and sustainable in D.C.

Secondhand fashion fanatic Sidney Hui is building joyful community through vintage thrifting with Disco Loft, her Instagram-based clothing shop. We caught up with Hui to talk creative vision behind the shop and what makes the secondhand fashion scene so special in D.C.

District Fray: Can you describe your creative process for deciding which secondhand pieces to include for Disco Loft?

The Disco Loft style is an extension of myself. When sourcing and curating items, I try to find things I would personally like. I typically go for bold colors and patterns, so you’ll see a lot of that in the shop. This helps me stay on-brand and easily spot ’70s and ’80s styles out in the wild.

What makes the secondhand fashion scene in D.C. worth delving into?

D.C.’s reseller community is really great. There are so many people who are interested in secondhand fashion and enjoy connecting through their passion. It’s also accessible: Anyone who’s interested in secondhand fashion can join. D.C. is such a transient city, so I find this community special. It brings me a lot of joy.

What makes sustainable fashion an important and meaningful trend?

Every item has a story. When you pick up a secondhand piece of clothing or decor, you are connecting with an entire history. Someone has already led a full life with this item, and you are finding new joy from it. That’s something really special. You’re also turning away from fast fashion and helping reduce waste, which is more important today than ever.

Can you share your long-term vision for Disco Loft?

I want people to see me as a resource for sustainable fashion and thrifting in D.C. Whether it’s where to go or what styles to follow, I hope I can bring people together around what I’m passionate about. I hope people will remember me for the community we build together.

​​Any go-to spots in D.C.?

Goodwill; Frugalista in Mount Pleasant; Georgetown Flea Market. I’d also recommend Eastern Market for vintage and Unique Thrift Store in both Maryland and Virginia.

Shop Disco Loft’s groovy vintage clothing @thediscoloft. Prefer perusing in-person? Check out Disco Loft’s Happy Daze Vintage Market on Saturday, September 9 at Hook Hall. The Market will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and features vintage clothing, accessories, home goods and vinyl from a lineup of nearly 20 chic local vendors. Learn more @happydazevintagemarket.

