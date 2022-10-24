D.C.’s Best BYOB Options

While there aren’t many true BYOB spots in town, it’s even harder to find a place that allows diners to bring along a bottle of wine without charging a hefty corkage fee for the privilege. We’ve scoured the D.C. food scene to find some quality BYOB spots, with minimal or no corkage fees to ensure the most bang for your buck.

Thai X-ing

Conveniently located minutes from both DC9 and The 9:30 Club, this small but mighty Thai joint is a go-to pre-show hang spot for plenty of D.C. concertgoers. For those looking to get a little extra crazy and start their evening off with a little liquid courage, they’re BYOB with a paltry $5 corkage fee. You’d be a fool NOT to take advantage of such a bargain! Tuesday through Sunday 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; 2020 9th St. NW, DC; thaix-ing.com // @thaixingdc

Le Chat Noir

This charming neighborhood bistro’s long-running Sunday special eliminates the corkage fee for diners BYO-ing, a wonderful excuse to chase away the Sunday scaries. Enjoy classically prepared French dishes like escargots, bouillabaisse, and crepes, or go all-out and grab a cheese plate or a decadent charcuterie board, dotted with savory paté, cheeses, and meats. Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; 4907 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; lechatnoirrestaurant.com // @lechatnoirrestaurantdc

Farmers Fishers Bakers

In a wonderful gesture of hospitality and goodwill, the rustics accessible Washington Harbour spot Farmer Fishers Bakers waives a $25 corkage fee for the first bottle. For extra thirsty diners, a $25 fee follows for each bottle after that, but honestly? Still a pretty good deal! Monday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 3000 K St. NW, DC; farmersfishersbakers.com // @farmfishbakedc

Silk Road Choyhona

This stellar Uzbek restaurant with a one-of-a-kind atmosphere full of decor improved from Asia, this spot pays tribute to their country’s legacy as the heart of the Silk Road, incorporating outside influences while maintaining the authenticity of their cuisine. This Gaithersburg gem is elevated to a whole other level with their BYOB policy, allowing diners to pair adult beverages of their choice with a decadent meal of kebabs and other traditional Uzbek dishes. 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 28 Bureau Dr. Gaithersburg, MD; silkroadchoyhona.net

Charlie Palmer Steak

The folks at Charlie Palmer Steak have taken the model of the classic American steakhouse and lovingly modernized it, utilizing artisanal cuts of beef and impeccably fresh seafood for riffs on vintage dishes like the monkfish parm sandwich and lobster corn dogs. Despite their acclaimed wine menu drawing from an absolutely massive reserve of vino, they allow diners to bring along their own beverages, with no corkage fee charged for domestic bottles of wine. Monday through Friday 11:45 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 101 Constitution Ave. NW, DC; charliepalmersteak.com // @charliepalmersteak

