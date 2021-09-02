Dating Booze-Free in the DMV

This just in: Booze is not needed for dates.

A pint of beer. A glass of wine. A classic cocktail. Not so long ago, alcohol defined these beverages. But now the tides are turning, and you can partake in the social ritual of drinking — whether in a group of friends, on a romantic (or awkward first) date, or at a happy hour — sans booze. The nonalcoholic beverage is fast becoming ubiquitous. Publications ranging from Forbes and New York Times to Oprah and Good Housekeeping are continually buzzing about the sober curious movement.



Believe it or not, our neck of the woods is transforming into quite the hot spot for locally made booze-free beverages, zero-proof cocktails, and fun things to do that just don’t require alcohol. The range is wide: museums (Smithsonian, National Zoo), live music (Wolftrap, any I.M.P. spot), and roller skating (Anacostia Skate Park) to outdoor dates, zero-proof cocktail hopping, and where to find the best ice cream in town. We asked several locals for their favorite alcohol-free date ideas in the DMV. Here’s what they had to say.

Drinks (Naturally)

We can’t talk about booze-free dates in D.C. without tipping our hat to the man, author of “Spirits Sugar Water Bitters“ and the forthcoming “Mindful Mixology,” Derek Brown, and his spirit-free menu at Columbia Room. Take a walk around Blagden Alley and saunter upstairs to the bar.



What to drink at Columbia Room: Zero Spritz; Toasty Old Fashioned

When going beyond the hallowed patio of Columbia Room to explore the zero-proof movement, One spirit-free enthusiast, Lindsey Jeralds recommends Crazy Aunt Helen’s.

“I loved the two NA drinks I tried,” Jeralds says about Crazy Aunt Helen’s selection. “So maybe brunch there and a walk to Eastern Market to browse the stalls [for an ideal date].”

What to drink at Crazy Aunt Helen’s: Tiki Mi Elmo, Friendly Southside

This only scratches the surface on places to grab a zero-proof tipple. Cyclist, podcaster, and DMV territory manager for Athletic Brewing Mike Shipp loves to write down the names of all the restaurants that carry Athletic Brewing’s non-alcoholic craft beer, put them into a hat, and go to whichever place is selected.

But, if you’re not comfy going out on the town just yet because there’s still a global pandemic, we’ve got some tips for cultivating the ultimate zero-proof home bar for a date night-in, stocked exclusively with DMV brands. Vera Rosenthal is a fan of supporting local spots — visit her Instagram for some great ideas — but she also loves to have a drink at home and orders at-home cocktail kits from Raising the Bar, a zero-proof subscription box out of Boston.

Other spirit-free drinks to shop: Element Shrub, Mocktail Club, NOPE, Everyday Kombucha, Compass Coffee + Icaro Tea

The Great Outdoors

Not only are there fantastic nature getaways within a two-hour drive (Shenandoah National Park, Canaan Valley State Park) but we’re lucky to have green spaces all around DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Karina Carlson, founder of Well Read votes for a leisurely picnic at Meridian Hill Park.

Jeralds echoes Carlson: “My partner and I love going to Patuxent Wildlife Preserve; we also did Great Falls recently and that was amazing, with lots of awe inspiring views to take in with your date.”

Gigi Arandid, founder of forthcoming booze-free Binge Bar on H Street recommends an “outdoor sunset yoga and meditation at Constitution Gardens near the pond.”

What to drink: stay hydrated with boutique water from local H2O shop Salacious Drinks

On the Water

Whether you walk alongside the Southwest Waterfront before or after, say, a concert at The Anthem, or you stand up paddleboard (SUP) on the Potomac, several voted for hydro-powered dates. When we asked Bianca Russo of Bianca Russo Fitness what her ultimate booze-free date was, she exclaimed, “sailing!”

Nancy Moustafa elected for a COVID- safe “boat ride from Old Town Alexandria or Georgetown. It’s fun, the scenery is lovely, and it’s not a totally enclosed space that’s safer than sitting in a restaurant.”



Ice Cream + More

Allé K of Non Binary Yogi suggested their “yoga class at Malcom X Park [followed by] ice cream at Mt. Desert afterwards” as a top booze-free date. Rosenthal also throws a vote in for Mt. Desert.

If you’re looking for something a little different, Jeff and Anne behind Instagram account @nibblesandgigglesdc voted Tiki Taco as the best spot for frozen dessert.

According to both of them, “It’s the best shaved ice in town. [Our] favorite flavor is egg custard. Treat yourself.”

Get Crafty

Alex Fogg suggests “All Fired Up in Cleveland Park for pottery painting. You can bring in whatever beverage you like. I’d bring kombucha.”

Go to Muse Paint Bar in Fairfax’s Mosaic District or VisArts in Rockville for a similar vibe.

What to drink: Everyday Kombucha or Baltimore’s Wild Bay Kombucha

Self-care

Area photographer Tony Powell is all about a “couples massage followed by a vegan dinner and then an overnight stay in a D.C. hotel to support tourism.”



What to drink: JRINK Juicery, Puree Juice Bar, Joe + the Juice

So no matter what your reason for not drinking alcohol — whether for the night, the month, the year, or life — there’s plenty to do, sans booze, in our nation’s capital.

Laura Silverman, non-alcoholic beverage expert and community builder, is the founder of Booze Free in DC and Zero Proof Nation. A UVA alumna, Laura’s lived in the DMV since 2005. She got off the sauce in 2007 and has been a devotee of the booze-free lifestyle ever since. Connect with Laura: @boozefreeindc // @zeroproofnation

