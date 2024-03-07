D.C.’s Springtime Dining: A Feast for the Senses

As winter bids adieu and spring unfurls its vibrant tapestry, Washington D.C. emerges as a culinary haven, boasting a plethora of outdoor dining options. Among these, Immigrant Food stands out, not just for its delectable global flavors but also for its mission of gastroadvocacy. With locations at both the Planet Word and White House, Immigrant Food invites guests to savor its diverse menu while enjoying the outdoors on their inviting patios.

At Immigrant Food, the culinary journey begins with a happy hour spread curated by Chef Ben Murray. From Tuesday to Saturday, between 3 PM and 6:30 PM, patrons can indulge in favorites like the zesty Shrimp Ceviche Verde and the creamy French Sour Cream and Onion Dip. For those craving brunch, options like Turkish Eggs, Shakshuka, and Arepas promise a delightful start to the day.

The gastronomic escapade continues at Resident’s Café and Bar, where a heated patio provides the perfect setting for savoring seasonal bites and craft cocktails. Whether it’s dinner under the stars or weekend brunch amidst cherry blossom petals, Resident’s Café offers an Instagram-worthy ambiance alongside culinary delights.

For those seeking a taste of Mexico, Lucha Rosa atop The Moxy Hotel beckons with its open-air rooftop and an extensive tequila selection. Pairing specialty cocktails with seasonal guacamole, tacos, and tortas, Lucha Rosa epitomizes the spirit of fiesta under the springtime sky.

Meanwhile, Mi Casa enchants with its Tex-Mex fare and stylish patio adorned with leafy accents and string lights. With retractable windows and soft booths, Mi Casa’s patio offers an inviting retreat for enjoying margaritas and mingling with friends.

At Bistro Du Jour, Parisian charm meets waterfront views at The Wharf’s wraparound patio. Perfect for weekend brunches, this heated oasis invites guests to bask in the sun while relishing French delicacies.

Over at Mi Vida on 14th Street, the heated patio is abuzz with the first signs of spring. Whether it’s bottomless brunch, happy hour, or lunch, Mi Vida’s patio beckons patrons to partake in its vibrant ambiance and flavorful margaritas.

For pizza aficionados, Pupatella’s Dupont Circle location offers ample outdoor seating to soak in the springtime vibes. Pairing signature Pupatella Spritzes with Neapolitan pizzas, patrons can relish the warmth of the season while savoring every bite.

In Adams Morgan, Lapis’s corner patio sets the stage for a culinary journey through Afghanistan. With offerings like mantu shrimp dumplings and refreshing beet salad, Lapis invites diners to embrace the spring weather while savoring the flavors of a distant land.

As the city awakens to the melodies of spring, D.C.’s outdoor dining scene comes alive, offering a feast for the senses at every turn. From global flavors to seasonal cocktails, these outdoor patios promise an unforgettable dining experience infused with the spirit of springtime bliss.