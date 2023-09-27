Play
Scare Yourself Smart: October 2023 Crossword
September 27, 2023 @ 8:00am
This ghoulishly fun puzzle is here to challenge your brains – assuming you’re not a zombie and still have one of those! Happy hunting.
Have you ever been scared by a crossword puzzle? Our puzzle this month flits in and out of some of D.C.’s haunted spaces, includes some of Halloween’s spooky elements and, of course, a few monsters pop out of nowhere, just like in the movies. See the answer key.
Print the downloadable PDF here.
ACROSS
1 Spooky creature said to haunt the U.S. Capitol building, 3 words
8 Need to pay
9 Like haunted houses
10 Loch with a monster
13 Broomstick flier
15 You can meet icons of horror at Madame _____ in NYC
18 Eat
19 You and I
20 Aspiration
22 It shows location
24 Wine color
25 Anne Rice’s Lestat, for one
27 Request fervently
28 U.S. car maker, abbr.
29 1973 horror film which has some D.C. steps named after it, 2 words
33 “_____ tu, Brute” (Shakespeare)
34 Rowing equipment
35 Trick or_____!
38 Baseball stat, abbr.
40 Gala
41 Hill position, abbr.
42 Not fully trusting
43 “The Walking Dead” creatures
DOWN
1 D.C. House of a former U.S. navy Commodore, said to be haunted by his grieving widow
2 Events
3 Siesta
4 Consider, with on
5 Halloween wear
6 _____, shucks!
7 Computer support person, informally
11 Family girl, informally
12 “Beetlejuice star,”_____ Maitland
14 Accountant, abbr.
16 Avail oneself of
17 Check out a cocktail, say
21 Daring skirt
23 Carved fruits for jack-o’-lanterns
25 Trouble
26 “It was twenty years _____ today …”
27 Speculate
29 Monster in “The Lord of the Rings”
30 Uncanny, and a bit spooky
31 Regret
32 Upper bodies
35 Poodle, maybe
36 “Much _____ About Nothing”
37 Male turkey
39 Stinging insect
