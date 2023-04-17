Color Palette Displays Prismatic Abilities on New EP

In just three tracks, D.C.-based band Color Palette’s new EP offers solid earworms for any playlist and a confident picture of the group’s talents. A sense of self like this is something artists can spend a whole career chasing, but the band seem to have proven their talents are not just lightning in a bottle, but sustainable enough to keep them on the momentous path they’ve already started down.

Having shared stages with the likes of Charli XCX and The Naked and Famous and enjoyed syncs of their songs on commercials and TV shows alike, the sonic diversity displayed on “Pacing Like a Lion EP” will surely open more ears to their music.

While there’s something here for everyone — you’ll hear tinges of pop, drum-driven rock, new wave and more — each song is still uniquely Color Palette. The band, anchored by principal songwriter and singer Jay Nemeyer’s vocals, knows who they are sonically but aren’t afraid to have fun.

On the title track “Pacing Like a Lion,” Nemeyer seems to reflect on the stresses and demands touring life brings to artists. Still, it’s raucous indie rock, reminiscent of the early aughts indie sleaze movement that’s having a resurgence these days. While Nemeyer and company may be unpacking the challenges they face in their creative pursuits, they do so in a way that will have you repeating a catchy track all summer.

The second track, “Lightbulb,” is anchored by ethereal basslines and backing vocals that give way to a soaring chorus. The 80s-reminiscent track pays homage to the era but sounds modern and fresh. The artful distortion on the bridge is dream pop gold, and fades wonderfully into the final track “Home.” A melancholic reflection of being separated from someone or something you love, it showcases a heavier take both lyrically and musically of what the band does best.

In all songs on this EP, Color Palette’s emotional earnestness and true talent shine above any genre comparison a listener could make. In a world where sincerity is increasingly tricky to come by, these three brief songs are a breath of fresh air. While Color Palette has done a lot in the eight years it’s played as a band, it’s exciting to think of what’s next for them. If this new music is any indication, it’s big things.

Stream Color Palette’s “Pacing Like a Lion” EP here or wherever you stream music. For the latest from the band, visit colorpalettedc.com and follow @colorpalettedc on Instagram. You can also stream their 2023 single “Dreams” here.

