Cherry Blossoms in a Glass

As the capital city gears up to embrace the splendor of cherry blossom season, Death & Co is excited to unveil a one-of-a-kind cocktail experience on their newly adorned patio. This special event is in collaboration with House of Suntory and will run until April 14th, perfectly timed with the anticipated peak of the cherry blossoms from March 23rd to March 26th.

In celebration of this beautiful season, the patio at Death & Co will undergo a transformation into a cherry blossom sanctuary, with enchanting decorations supplied by Beam Suntory. Upon their arrival, guests will be presented with a “passport,” a guide that leads them on a delightful journey through a selection of cocktails, each with its own story, inspired by the transient beauty of the cherry blossoms.

A standout on this exclusive menu is the “Cherry Bomb Gimlet,” crafted by Tyson Buhler of Death & Co DC. This cocktail is a fusion of flavors, featuring 1.5 oz of Tanqueray London Dry gin, 0.5 oz of Clear Creek Cherry Brandy, 0.25 oz of Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, 0.5 oz of sugar cane syrup, 0.75 oz of lime juice, 0.5 oz of grapefruit juice, and a dash of Peychaud’s Bitters. The preparation is simple: shake and strain into a coupe glass.

This delightful concoction is not just a drink but a tribute to the cherry blossoms, promising a unique taste experience that encapsulates the essence of the season.

Receipt provided by Death & Co + This One PR.