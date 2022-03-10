10 Events To Celebrate Women’s History All Month Long

“I am too intelligent, too demanding and too resourceful for anyone to be able to take charge of me entirely” -Simone De Beauvoir

International Women’s Day is a celebration of the achievements of all femmes across the world. While the day has come and gone, let’s celebrate the cultural achievements of women throughout the duration of Women’s History Month and beyond. Over the next week, the District is hosting a selection of pop-ups, panels and performances to continue the conversation. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

3.12 – 3.13

SHE DC Pop Up at La Cosecha

Shop Made In DC’s She DC is a month-long celebration of D.C.’s women in business including a curated art show featuring up to 100 pieces from DMV women artists, panel discussions and pop-ups with emerging DC makers and artists. To commemorate the opening weekend of this celebration, take part in a weekend pop-up shop dedicated to supporting the woman-makers of D.C. 11 a.m. Free. La Cosecha Union Market: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; lacosechadc.com // @lacosechadc

3.13

Womxn’s History Month Art Market at metrobar DC

Celebrate and support Womxn’s History Month at metrobar with an art market curated by AnaMarie King. This market will feature the womxn creatives making history in our community, including but not limited to sustainable design label Relume and eco-conscious stationery brand Pencil Roots. 12 p.m. Free. metrobar DC: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; metrobardc.com // @metrobardc

3.14

Women at the Wharf

To commemorate Women’s History Month, this dinner event will launch with RE:Her DC kickstart two weeks of events that celebrate female-owned restaurants and women-run food and beverage businesses in the greater D.C. area. Held at Hank’s Oyster Bar at the Wharf, this multi-course, multi-chef event will feature signature drinks, appetizers, and a family-style sit-down dinner. 6 p.m. $180. Hank’s Oyster Bar on the Wharf: 701 Wharf St. SW, DC; hanksoysterbar.com // @hanksoysterbar

3.15

Food for Growth: Women in Food Panel

Join RE: Her DC and Shop Made In DC for an evening of celebration and conversation with leaders in the DMV’s food, beverage, and hospitality community. Jamila Robinson, food editor for the Philadelphia Inquirer, will moderate a thoughtful discussion with a panel of amazing speakers. From this chat, you’ll hear their takes on ways that women founders and owners of food and beverage companies in DMV launched their businesses, fought to save them during COVID, and what they expect from the industry going forward. 6 p.m. $15. La Cosecha Union Market: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; lacosechadc.com // @lacosechadc

Kim Gordon at 9:30 Club

By all measures, she is the queen of the alternative scene, but Kim Gordon is more than just a prominent indie gem. With a career that’s spanned multiple decades and generated multiple hit songs and albums, artists from countless genres have reached out for guidance from the best of contemporary DIY — Charli XCX, Angel Olsen and countless others. 7 p.m. $30. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930Club

Pop Up Market Series at Caboose Commons

This Women’s Month Caboose is hosting a month-long series showcasing women-owned businesses. In the third installment of the pop-up this month, Caboose’s Fairfax location will feature a plethora of women-owned organizations that not only create amazing products but help to make the DMV a nuanced place on the rise. Caboose Commons at Fairfax: 2918 Eskridge Rd. Fairfax, VA; caboosebrewing.com // @caboosecommons

3.16

Build(Her) at Halcyon

First launched in 2020, Build(Her) 2022 is set to be an energizing, day-long gathering of women leaders from both the public and private sectors. Attendees will share ideas, network and hear from inspiring speakers such as Marla Blow, Shelly Kapoor Collins and many others. Attendance is open to all, but programming will focus on the experiences of women leaders – and the question of how best to support and empower women across sectors. Virtual attendance is an option. 10 a.m. Free. Halcyon: 3400 Prospect St. NW, DC; halcyonhouse.org // @halcyoninspires

3.17

Coffee and Conversation: SHE DC Artist Talk

This Patty’s Day, grab a coffee at Union Market’s Café Unido and join SHE DC for a conversation about creating in the District. Speakers at this panel include geospatial analyst Nara McCray, all around creative Dominique Fierro, and luxury resin wall artist Taeilorae Levell-Young. 8.30 a.m. Free. La Cosecha Union Market: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; lacosechadc.com // @lacosechadc

3.18

Funnier Than Fiction: Real Hot Girl Sh*t

Story District returns to Studio K with “Funnier Than Fiction: Real Hot Girl Sh*t” – a showcase of true stories by extraordinary women (in honor of Women’s History Month). Hear how these amazing comics navigate the world of womanhood and do so with a keen eye for humor. 7:30 & 9.30 p.m. $25. Studio K: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

3.19

Live Tour: Rosie the Riveter’s Family Tree: Pink Collar Jobs

On this tour at the Navy Memorial, audiences will explore how women’s roles in the workforce before WWII shined a bright light on women’s versatility and examine how those stereotypes have affected the modern workforce, especially pink-collar jobs. 10 a.m. Free-$111. Navy Memorial: 701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; atourofherown.com // @atourofherown

