12 Events to Commemorate Women’s History Month

Celebrate women’s history all month long with empowering events throughout the D.C. area.

Women’s History Month is in full swing, and there’s so much to do in the D.C. area to commemorate and celebrate women’s contributions, locally and worldwide. Explore the National Mall on a walking tour and uncover forgotten women’s history, enjoy signature cocktails developed by some of D.C.’s finest female mixologists and celebrate the abundance of women-owned and run businesses in the District.

Of course, we support and celebrate women 24/7 here, but we love to use this month to discover and amplify all things women. We put together a list of our favorite Women’s History Month events, so go ahead and grab your tickets and mark your calendars while you can.

3.1-3.31

Celebrate Great Women In History at Shilling Canning Company

Throughout March, try Shilling’s four custom cocktails inspired by women throughout history to be entered into a raffle to win a chef’s counter seven-course experience for two. Various prices and times. 360 Water St. SE, DC; shillingcanning.com // @shillingcanningcompany

3.6-3.27

Washington Women In Jazz Festival

Enjoy incredible performances all month long with the 13th annual Washington Women in Jazz Festival. Created by Amy K Bormet in 2011, the festival highlights the contributions and importance of women in the genre. Various prices, times and locations. washingtonwomeninjazz.com // @wwjazzfest

3.13-3.19

RE:Her DC Food Festival

This festival features women-owned restaurants, bars and bakeries from the DMV and will offer special menu items and collaborations. Various prices, times and locations. regardingherfood.com // @regardingherdc

3.20 + 3.27

Celebrate Women in Wine at Le Diplomate

Le Diplomate is partnering with Women Of Wine DC to host different female sommeliers who will share their mastery of wine through a uniquely curated wine list and provide expert wine pairing suggestions to accompany your meal. Join them on March 20 when they feature Veronica Mooney of Maxwell Park, and March 27 when they feature Alexa Jaenicke of Prestige-Ledroit Distributing. Free+. 6-9 p.m. 1601 14th St. NW, DC; lediplomatedc.com // @lediplomatedc

3.23

A Night of Catoctin Creek Tastings and Cocktails at Fainting Goat

Enjoy complimentary spirit tastings and try out two non-complimentary specialty cocktails created by the women behind the Fainting Goat bar. For each specialty cocktail sold, Catoctin Creek will donate $1 to the STEPUP Internship Foundation, a program aimed at training and providing opportunities in the spirit industry for underrepresented individuals. Free+. 6-9 p.m.1330 U St. NW, DC; faintinggoatdc.com // @faintinggoatdc

3.23-3.25

49th Annual DC History Conference at MLK Jr. Memorial Library

The DC History conference will open with a lecture by keynote speaker Dr. Tamika Nunley on Black women’s history as American history and the everyday struggles of liberty and justice. This annual conference provides various sessions, interactive programs and presentations throughout the entire weekend. Free. Various times. 901 G St. NW, DC; conference.dchistory.org // @dchistcon

3.25

Spirited Woman Tasting Event at Hotel Zena

Sample spirits, wines and beer from local women-led distillers, winemakers and brewers while taking in the feminist art installed throughout the hotel and the scenic rooftop views. $45-$70. 2-6 p.m. 1155 14th St. NW, DC; viceroyhotelsandresorts.com // @hotelzena

A Tour Of Her Own’s HERstory on the National Mall

You may think you’ve seen all the important landmarks on the National Mall, but there is a rich thread of women’s history at those famous sites that you probably don’t know about. Take this guided tour to learn more about women’s roles in military service. Free+. 10 a.m. 17th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, DC; atourofherown.com // @atourofherown

3.26

The Ladies of Thompson Italian at Hank’s Oyster Bar Old Town Alexandria

Executive chef Lucy Dakwar, chef de cuisine Sarah Ewald and chef and owner Katherine Thompson of Thompson Italian will partner with Hanks Oyster Bar chef and owner Jamie Leeds for a delicious five-course dinner (beverage pairings and a la carte options will be available for purchase). $5 per ticket will go towards Re:HER, a national non-profit driven by women and non-binary restaurateurs on a mission to empower and advance women, women of color, indigenous women, LGBTQ+ identifying women and nonbinary food and beverage entrepreneurs. $95. 6-9 p.m. 818 N St. Asaph St. Alexandria, VA; hanksoysterbar.com // @hanksoysterbar

3.29

A Tour Of Her Own’s Hidden History of the First Ladies Virtual Tour

Looking for something virtual? From Dolley Madison to Jackie Kennedy, learn about the stories of the women whose work isn’t always recognized with physical monuments, but is ingrained into the fabric of our city and our history. $10+. 8 p.m. Virtual. atourofherown.com // @atourofherown

3.30

“We Who Believe In Freedom: Black Feminist DC” at MLK Jr. Memorial Library

Celebrate the opening of the new exhibit at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, in partnership with the National Women’s History Museum. The “We Who Believe In Freedom: Black Feminist DC” exhibit will open with a night of hands-on activities and giveaways, bites by DC Central Kitchen and a special performance by Rochelle Rice. Free. 5 p.m. 901 G St. NW, DC; womenshistory.org // @womenshistory

3.31

Make Colorful Vegan Dumplings at Mess Hall

Close out Women’s History Month by learning to make colorful, plant-based dumplings with Nomad Dumplings founder Karen Hoefener. Learn about the art of dumpling making, and get hands-on and make your own to take home. $100+. 6:30 p.m. 703 Edgewood St. NE, DC; messhalldc.com // @messhalldc

