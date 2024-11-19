Celebrate the Season with Unforgettable Holiday Shows at Museum of the Bible

As the Christmas season arrives, Museum of the Bible’s World Stage Theater becomes a magical space, bringing cherished Christmas traditions to life with shows that embody the spirit of the season. With Fray’s mission of “making fun possible,” here’s a lineup that promises to captivate audiences of all ages if you have family in town or need holiday date ideas!

Together for Christmas with Michael Tait & Lynda Tait Randle (Dec 5-7, 2024): Step into a cozy holiday gathering with sibling duo Michael Tait and Lynda Tait Randle, who fill the theater with classic Christmas melodies. Imagine the warmth of family, a gathering of friends, and the timeless carols that spark nostalgic memories, creating a truly heartwarming evening.

Keith and Kristyn Getty: An Irish Christmas (Dec 12-14, 2024): Experience Christmas with an Irish twist! With fiddles, drums, and the harmonious voices of Keith and Kristyn Getty, this performance blends traditional carols with Irish folk flair. The energy is infectious, drawing you into a holiday celebration that’s both familiar and refreshingly new.

Everlasting Light: Singing the Story of Christmas (Dec 19-21, 2024): This beloved candlelight event envelops you in classic and contemporary carols, beautiful readings, and the ethereal glow of candlelight. It’s a perfect evening to come together and feel the peace and joy of the Christmas season.

These shows promise not only music but also immersive experiences that will fill your heart with Christmas cheer. Don’t miss out on this chance to celebrate and make lasting memories. Get your tickets today and embrace the joy of the season!