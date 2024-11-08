Keith and Kristyn Getty: An Irish Christmas
Thursday, December 12, 2024

Keith and Kristyn Getty: An Irish Christmas

400 4th St SW, Washington DC 20024
Southwest

World Stage Theater

Balcony L/R $89 | Balcony $89 | Rear Orchestra $109 | Parterre L/R $119 | Front Orchestra $119 | Gold Circle $129

Ireland’s own Keith & Kristyn Getty will grace the World Stage Theater again this holiday season. Known for modern hymns and carols such as “In Christ Alone,” their annual tour of An Irish Christmas sells out every year. Featured to millions internationally on public television, BBC, and Trinity Broadcasting Network, this year’s Christmas tour will feature more new songs from Keith & Kristyn Getty alongside traditional Christmas carols you and your family know and love.

Come sing along with the Gettys and special guests for an evening that unites tradition and innovation in a vibrant celebration of the season!

Don’t wait! Get your tickets now for An Irish Christmas before it sells out.

Thursday, December 12, 2024 07:30 pm

World Stage Theater
