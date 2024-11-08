“Together for Christmas” with Michael Tait and Lynda Tait Randle

Join us for a night of Christmas classics performed by the talented sibling duo of Michael Tait and Lynda Tait Randle.

Born and raised in Washington, DC, Michael and Lynda bring their unique styles and songs from their thriving careers to the stage for this three-night series of concerts.

Michael Tait, currently the lead singer of the Newsboys and formerly of DC Talk, and Lynda Tait Randle, a renowned Southern Gospel artist with Gaither Music since 1998, will enchant audiences of all ages with their heartfelt renditions of beloved Christmas classics.

This is a rare opportunity to see these two incredible artists perform together, blending their voices in new and exciting ways. Don’t miss out on this festive celebration that promises to kick off your holiday season with joy and warmth.