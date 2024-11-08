“Together for Christmas” with Michael Tait and Lynda Tait Randle
Thursday, December 5, 2024

“Together for Christmas” with Michael Tait and Lynda Tait Randle

400 4th St SW, Washington DC 20024
Southwest

World Stage Theater

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

GA $69 - $109

About This Event

Join us for a night of Christmas classics performed by the talented sibling duo of Michael Tait and Lynda Tait Randle.

Born and raised in Washington, DC, Michael and Lynda bring their unique styles and songs from their thriving careers to the stage for this three-night series of concerts.

Michael Tait, currently the lead singer of the Newsboys and formerly of DC Talk, and Lynda Tait Randle, a renowned Southern Gospel artist with Gaither Music since 1998, will enchant audiences of all ages with their heartfelt renditions of beloved Christmas classics.

This is a rare opportunity to see these two incredible artists perform together, blending their voices in new and exciting ways. Don’t miss out on this festive celebration that promises to kick off your holiday season with joy and warmth.

Tags

EventsLive MusicLive performancesPerforming arts

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, December 5, 2024 07:00 pm

Location

World Stage Theater
View Map