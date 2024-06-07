Bridge District: A New Vision for Washington, D.C.’s Ward 8

D.C. is about to witness a transformative development that promises to set new standards in sustainability and urban living. The Bridge District, a mixed-use neighborhood rising in Ward 8, is spearheading this change with its anchor project, “The Douglass.” This 750-unit development, named in honor of the famous abolitionist Frederick Douglass, is poised to become a benchmark for community-centric design.

Spanning approximately eight acres, the Bridge District is set to become a vibrant neighborhood comprising nearly 2.5 million square feet of residential, retail, and office space. Located along the Washington Metro’s Green Line, this development aims to deliver premier work-from-home capabilities, attractive amenities, and a health and wellness-oriented environment.

All buildings within the Bridge District are designed to achieve net zero carbon from operations, reflecting the highest levels of sustainability currently feasible for multifamily developments in Washington, D.C. Redbrick LMD’s recent announcement of Atlas Brew Works signing a 24,260 square-foot lease at The Douglass adds another exciting dimension to the project. Known for its award-winning craft beers, brewed using solar power, Atlas will feature a large taproom, outdoor seating, and brewery operations, making it the anchor retail tenant.

Britt Snider, principal at Redbrick LMD, highlighted the significance of Atlas’s involvement: “The lease with Atlas, an established and successful food and beverage operator, is an important affirmation of our vision for the Bridge District and signals that great things are coming to this exciting new neighborhood.” Atlas’s founder and CEO, Justin Cox, echoed this sentiment, expressing enthusiasm for their new location and its eco-conscious design.

With Atlas expected to begin operations in early 2025, the Bridge District is set to offer dynamic experiences for residents and visitors alike, fostering a thriving, sustainable community in the heart of Ward 8.

Source: https://www.bridgedistrictdc.com/