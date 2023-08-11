17 Local Businesses to Celebrate During National Black Business Month

From home goods to restaurants to beauty products, we rounded up some of the coolest Black-owned businesses in the DMV.

Happy National Black Business month! This month, we want to spotlight some of the many DMV Black-owned businesses both online and brick-and-mortar. From beauty and hair to food and drinks, there are endless spots to check out. Here are some to try this month (and every month).

Beauty + Hair

Best life Organics

Ever walk past someone and wonder how they smell so divine? We bet they use Best Life Organics. Prioritize your skin and your nose with their heavenly products: body butters, oils, washes and more in scents like dolce vanilla, Champagne mango and strawberry citrus online or at Shelter in Union Market. 1258 5th St. NE, DC; bestlifeorganics.com // @bestlifeorganics

Hazel O. Salon

It’s all about, well, everything at Hazel O. Salon. Step into their chic Old Town or Montebello spaces and spend all day getting glammed up with their waxing, makeup and hair services. Multiple locations; hazelosalon.com // @hazelosalon

Skin Beauty Bar

It’s so important to feel comfortable in your own skin. Skin Beauty Bar is here to help you reach the best version of you, both inside and out. They offer endless services including facials, waxes, spray tans, lash lifts and more. Also available are their at-home products to help you continue to glow long after you step out of their beauty bar. 749 8th St. SE, DC; skinbeautybardc.com // @skinbeautybardc

Clothes + Accessories

All Very Goods

All Very Goods is dedicated to creating products that would exist in a world where diversity would be celebrated everyday. With each of their products, they hope to make our world a little better. Add a pop of color to your everyday life with their bandanas, scarves, bags, cards and more. Online only; allverygoods.com // @allverygoods

The Museum

The Museum is the name and streetwear is the game at this Brookland luxury boutique. In a fusion of art and fashion, co-founders LeGreg Harrison and Muhammed Hill seek to inspire creativity and expression while giving local and international artists and designers a spot to let their products thrive. 2014 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; themuseumdc.com // @themuseumdc

Food + Drinks

The District Pit BBQ Catering Company

Calling all summer BBQ lovers. The District Pit is a great way to enjoy mouthwatering meats without the hassle of making sure everything is smoked flawlessly. Started in 2016, this catering company prioritizes perfection in all ways, from using different woods for each type of meat to hand-crafted rubs that help flavors flourish. Every platter crafted by Pit Master Roger Sherman will leave you drooling for more. Online only; thedistrictpit.com // @districtpit

Island Pride Jamaican Restaurant

Since Island Pride opened their doors, they have been transforming the international food scene in the area. Serving authentic dishes that focus on representing how Jamaican food is actually made, Island Pride has a menu that guarantees your frequent return. 823 Hungerford Dr. Rockville, MD; jamaicanfoodrockville.com // @islandpride_rockville

Makers Union Pub

It all starts with local ingredients at Makers Union. Partnering with makers from Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, this pub creates irresistible dishes that represent the Reston neighborhood. If you can’t make it out to Virginia this August, don’t worry — they’re making their D.C. debut soon at The Wharf. 1811 Library St. Reston, VA; makersunionpub.com // @pubforthepeople

Mansa Kunda

Whether you’re a West African food fanatic or are looking to dive in for the first time, Mansa Kunda is the place to go. Here, they encourage diners to try new dishes and find Ubuntu – the philosophy that I am, because you are. 8000 Flower Ave. Takoma Park, MD; mansakunda.com // @mansa.kunda

MochaBox

Wake up and smell the coffee – the MochaBox coffee to be specific. Started in 2015, MochaBox believes everyone deserves to drink quality joe. Have their beans and merch shipped right to your front door and make waking up infinitely better. Online only; mochabox.com // @mochaboxcoffee

Mr. Braxton Bar & Kitchen

Prepare to be transported from the moment you step into this Parkview bistro. Historic touches seen throughout – like a 200-year old Palladian window and a 1940s chamber stove turned coffee station – are synthesized perfectly with the surrealist flair supplied by the decor and art. Enter a trance as you indulge in their signature cocktails beneath the South African cape buffalo skull adorning the bar. 3632 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; mrbraxton.com/ // @mrbraxtondc

The Spice Suite

Looking to step-up your cooking game? The Spice Suite has sauces, spices and more to elevate your dishes to beyond restaurant quality. Located in Black + Forth, D.C.’s first Black-owned strip mall (created by The Spice Suite owner Angel Gregorio), this shop sells everything you need to transform your at-home kitchen into a 5-star restaurant. 2201 Channing St. NE, DC; thespicesuite.com // @thespicesuite

Home Goods + More

Black Pepper Paperie Co.

Deck out your home with pieces from this local surface design and art studio. Originally started as a hobby, Black Pepper Paperie Co. has endless pieces to boost your home’s interior. Shop online or stop by your local Target for their unmatched ceramic objects, surface design and visual art. Online and in-stores; blackpepperpaperie.com // @blackpepperpaperieco

Boombox Boxing Club

When a Tinder date lacks spark, it usually results in ghosting. But for Boombox Boxing Club founders, it resulted in a business plan and a goal to empower and inspire. While not sparked from love at first sight, this gym is the perfect spot to find your love for fitness. Jam along as you fulfill their motto of “box to the beat.” 1221 Van St. Suite 140, SE, DC; boombox-boxing.com // @boombox_boxing

Frères Branchiaux Candle Co.

Started by three brothers who ran out of toy allowance, Frères Branchiaux Candle Co. is a local business, sold online and in stores like Whole Foods and Target around the area, that has the perfect gifts for any loved one – or even yourself. With every vegan candle, room spray, oil and more that you buy, 10% goes to homeless shelters nationwide. Online and in-stores; freresbranchiaux.com // @freresbranchiaux

Flowers by Alexes

Need a pick-me-up? Buy yourself flowers between spoonfuls of cereal and have them delivered before dinner is ready that night by Flowers by Alexes. Pick from an abundance of colorful arrangements for any occasion or no occasion – you deserve it either way. 851 Upshur St. NW, DC; https://flowersbyalexes.com/ // @youruptownflorist

MahoganyBooks

This family-run store helps to enrich the lives of people in their surrounding community by spotlighting books written by, for or about the African diaspora. They have one of the largest online inventories of Black books, making shopping from home easier than ever. But for those who prefer the in-person shopping experience, take to one of their two physical locations in D.C. and Prince George’s County. Multiple locations; mahoganybooks.com // @mahoganybooks

