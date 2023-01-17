Five Unique Coffee Shops in D.C.

There are countless places to get a cup of coffee in the DMV, sure, but you’re not looking to start the new year settling for just any cup of joe from any old spot, right? That’s why we put together this list of five of the most interesting, unique and all-around excellent coffee shops in town.

The Potter’s House

This nonprofit cafe and bookstore operates with the goal of upholding admirable progressive values like solidarity, justice, spirituality and environmentalism. They serve tens of thousands of free meals yearly to those in need, and also happen to be a fantastic cafe. It’s a great gathering, work and study spot as well, with plenty of nooks and gathering places throughout the space.Tuesday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 1658 Columbia Rd. NW, DC; pottershousedc.org // @pottershousedc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Potter’s House (@pottershousedc)

Harrar Coffee & Roastery

Serving high quality Ethiopian coffee roasted fresh in house daily, this neighborhood spot is a definite hidden gem. The intimate, cozy space is decorated with handcrafted Ethiopian artwork, paying tribute to both the origin of the beans (one of the best places for coffee in the world) and the owner’s home country. Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 2904 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; harrarcoffeeroastery.com // @harrarcoffeeroastery

Sweet Science Coffee

A delightfully nerdy experience, Sweet Science are unapologetic coffee nerds that have refined the process of brewing the perfect cup down to the molecule. The NoMa spot specializes in perfect espresso extraction, thought by many to be the purest expression of the coffee drinking experience. Pop in for a caffeine fix and learn a thing or two while you’re at it! Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 35 N St. NE, DC; sweetsciencecoffee.com // @sweetsciencecoffee

The Wydown

At their two cozy, homey locations — one on H Street and one on 14th — the Midwest-born owners of The Wydown are obsessed with hospitality. The welcoming, friendly atmosphere and unrivaled customer service makes this a go-to spot perfect for catching up with friends or a low-key date night. Remote workers take note: they (proudly) do not have Wi-Fi, so leave the laptops at home! 7 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Multiple locations; thewydown.com // @thewydown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wydown (@thewydown)

Vigilante Roastery & Cafe

You’ve probably had a cup of Vigilante Coffee before — it’s brewed in cafes all over town — so it’s no surprise this high quality Hyattsville spot is well worth checking out. Founder Chris Vigilante’s remarkable brew and killer cafe is influenced by the love he developed for coffee when living in Hawaii, an underrated haven for specialty coffee. Their flagship location doubles as their roastery, so you can be sure you’re getting the freshest, highest quality beans. 7 p.m. to 4 p.m.; 4327 Gallatin St., Hyattsville, MD; vigilantecoffee.com // @vigilantecoffee

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.