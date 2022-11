The Beatopia tour stopped by a sold-out 9:30 Club last week. The beloved beabadoobee brought along up-and-comers Lowertown for tour support. Peruse our photos and next time beabadoobee announces a tour, buy tickets ASAP, she’s been selling out across the country. Photos by Rich Kessler.

