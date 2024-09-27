All Things Go Festival: A Decade of Beats, Icons, and Magic at Merriweather!

This weekend, September 28-29, Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion will be transformed into a musical wonderland as the All Things Go Music Festival celebrates its tenth year. This sold-out spectacle promises two days of outstanding performances across two stages, including a diverse lineup of 36 musicians from all genres and generations.

Saturday’s headliner, Icelandic sensation Laufey, is set to close the night with a unique collaboration alongside the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra. It’s a pairing that perfectly encapsulates the festival’s commitment to pushing musical boundaries. Earlier in the day, cultural icon Janelle Monáe will grace the stage, while indie-pop maestro Jack Antonoff leads Bleachers through what’s sure to be an electrifying set. Rising stars like Ethel Cain and Remi Wolf are also on the bill, offering festival-goers a chance to discover tomorrow’s headliners.

Sunday brings its own powerhouse lineup, topped by the soulful Irish troubadour Hozier, who has played for sold-out crowds at The Anthem in DC. Pop’s newest sensation Reneé Rapp, star of the upcoming “Mean Girls” revival, will be bringing her infectious energy to Merriweather. The day also features performances from indie-dream pop prince Conan Gray, the “tacky popstar” drag-inspired Chappell Roan, and country-pop crossover artist Maren Morris.

All Things Go has teamed with REVERB to improve sustainability initiatives and create awareness about green jobs. It’s just one more way the festival hopes to have a beneficial influence beyond the music.

Affectionately called “Gay-chella” and “Lesbopalooza,” All Things Go has built a reputation for being queer-friendly and female-focused, which is reflected in this year’s diverse roster. From indie darlings Soccer Mommy and Indigo De Souza to genre-bending Sammy Rae & The Friends, who will be ringing in 2025 at The Anthem, the festival is a celebration of inclusivity and the power of live music to bring people together.

Those lucky enough to secure tickets may look forward to a weekend filled with great moments and new favorite artists. What about those who missed out this year? Keep your eye out for the 2025 announcement; if history is any indication, the wait will be worthwhile.