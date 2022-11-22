A Toast to H Street’s New Wine Bistro and D.C.’s First Bolivian Bar

It’s an exciting time to be living in D.C., with the opening of many new restaurants and bars. Of late, two new venues are opening their doors. One, a wine bistro on H street, which opened this fall, and the other, a Bolivian cocktail lounge in Adams Morgan, which will launch this winter. They couldn’t be more different than each other, but both offer an exciting beverage menu as well as tasty food items and a great ambiance. Read on to get all the details!

Casa Kantuta

D.C.’s very first Bolivian bar is officially opening this winter, before New Year’s Eve, and you will want to check out this new spot as soon as it opens. Helmed by Carla Sanchez and her brother Juan Sanchez, Casa Kantuta, which refers to the sacred flower of the Incas, offers a full Bolivian experience with a series of a dozen cocktails inspired by Bolivian culture, many of which will feature singani, Bolivia’s famed brandy that is produced only in the valleys of Bolivia and serves as their national spirit. The liquor is smooth, sweet and has the distinct taste of dried fruit and the grapes from which it is distilled. Popular singani cocktails options on the menu, created by beverage director Luis Aliaga, include the angry llama, with singani, tequila, pineapple and lime juices, and llajua, a spicy Bolivian sauce. The drink is bright and tart with a hint of spicy.

Bolivian snacks such as saltenas, which are Bolivian empanadas, will also be available, and the space itself is charming and colorful, a beautiful and true representation of Bolivian culture. Aguayo fabrics wil be displayed on the walls, along with Bolivian carnival masks. Casa Kantuta is a great spot for appreciating Bolivian culture over drinks with friends, and you will likely run into Carla and Juan, who are warm and gracious hosts ready to offer drink recommendations or share insights into Bolivian culture. 2309 18th St. NW, DC; casakantuta.com // @casakantuta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casa Kantuta (@casakantuta)

Irregardless

This charming H Street wine bistro, complete with the makings of a cozy wine bar including exposed brick, bright green hanging plants and two levels of seating, opened its doors this fall, much to the excitement of local residents. The wine menu has a clear focus on Virginia wines, a nod to the owners’ law school years at the University of Virginia, where they met. Wine specials change regularly, and for those who prefer something else, a cocktail menu is also available. For food, the menu includes both a la carte and a tasting menu options. Vegetarians are well taken care of here, as co-owner Mika Carlin is herself a vegetarian. Items on the vegetarian tasting menu, devised by chef Ben Browning, will change seasonally, and can include dishes such as braised leeks with capers, a seasonal pasta, a mushroom tart and a choice of dessert. Pair each dish with a glass of wine recommended by the team! 502 H St. NE, DC; irregardlessdc.com // @irregardlessdc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irregardless (@irregardlessdc)