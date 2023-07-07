A Look Inside District Fray’s How D.C. Moves Party at metrobar, Part 2

Relive some of our favorite moments from our party that highlighted the creatives who move and shake up our city.

At our Move Issue party, we got a little taste of how D.C. gets up and gets moving with ZotainiaBros’ glow-in-the-dark skate activation. DJs Jerome Baker III and Quartermaine kept the beats up all night long, adding the perfect background music for roller skating queen Alex Appah of Chocolate City Skate and her friends from the Link Up DC to perform their choreographed roller-skating routine. The way we move could be seen all around the party — with video art installations, dancing, skating and paint all over. Photos by Kimchi Photography.

Alex Appah. Photo by Kimchi Photography.

Check out more pictures of the party from another artistic point of view here.

