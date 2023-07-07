A Look Inside District Fray’s How D.C. Moves Party at metrobar

The event celebrated artists from all over the city and marked the unveiling of the long-awaited metrocar opening.

At our Move Issue party at metrobar, we got to celebrate artists from all over the city. Upon entering, Alexia Abi Mikhael, Lydia Corbett and Amber Proctor welcomed guests to the party. Adjacent to the entrance, the trio painted an on-theme mural of a pair of roller skates. As attendees made their way through the space, E$, Nate Mann, Lauren Bassette, Tom Kim and TJ Buttner could be spotted designing 25 of District Fray’s news boxes (be on the lookout for the new magazine boxes around D.C. to pick up our latest issue). The event also marked the first public party at metrobar to unveil the inside of the long-awaited metrocar. Guests could order drinks inside the railcar-turned-bar, and pose for photo ops with disco balls courtesy of Disco Loft. Photos by Ben Droz.

Photo by Ben Droz.

Check out more pictures of the party from another artistic point of view here.

