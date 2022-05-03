5 Mother’s Day Brunches for Every Type of Mom

It happens the same way every year. The weather gets nice, all the good patios open and right before you book a full weekend of debauchery, it hits you: Mother’s Day is coming. You’ve got to clear your schedule, buy some flowers and book a good table stat. Whether your mom is prim and proper or can shotgun a beer faster than you can (or both), this recommendation roundup has all of the advice you need.

For the Fancy Mom: Gravitas

This is a top-tier mom experience. If you have the type of mom who stays on top of Michelin Guide updates and prefers a prix fixe experience, look no further. The special Mother’s Day menu hits all the right spots, including classics like eggs benedict or more luxurious dishes like the spring gnocchi (although, they’re all luxurious options). Be sure to spring for the $15 lobster salad and the $18 pastry basket supplements. Your mom deserves it. 1401 Okie St. NE, DC; gravitasdc.com // @gravitasdc

For the Hardcore Mom: St. Anselm

Your mom wants to start her special day with a rare steak and a neat whiskey. She’ll be enjoying a fine cigar and a rare scotch by the time the day is through. She is a woman who cannot be stopped, so why not take her to the coolest steakhouse in town? Don’t skip the biscuits or the steak and eggs. Better yet, go for the ax handle ribeye and a round of sherry for the table. 1250 5th St. NE, DC; stanselmdc.com // @st.anselm_dc

For the Current Mom: Zaytinya

Maybe your mom just caught the World Central Kitchen documentary “We Feed People” or maybe she’s been keeping up with chef José Andrés’ exploits since before he opened China Chilcano. Either way, any excuse to dine in the most beautiful dining room in D.C. is a good excuse. Grab a cocktail at the cozy bar before hitting the sunlit dining room and tucking in to a long and lavish Mediterranean breakfast. My only advice? Order as much as you can. 701 9th St NW, DC; zaytinya.com // @zaytinya

For the Casual Mom: Call Your Mother

If your mom is looking for a casual morning at home surrounded by her favorite people drinking her favorite wine, look no further than Call Your Mother’s Mother’s Day brunch box. She’ll think the name is adorable and will use it as an excuse for some good old fashioned guilt tripping. That’s fine, it’s her day. Make her a breakfast bagel plate and let her pull out your most embarrassing baby photos. You know you love it. 3301 Georgia Ave NW, DC; 701 8th St. SE, DC; 3428 O St. NW, DC; More locations; callyourmotherdeli.com // @callyourmotherdeli

For the Cool Mom: Slash Run

Your mom is wearing a leather jacket that’s older than you. Maybe you gave her a ride to this excellent Upshur dive bar, but she commandeered the aux and has been playing Nirvana as loud as your sound system will let her. This is a woman who is going to order a black coffee and a beer, and you love her for it. Just make sure she gets a burger in her too. It’s way too early to be dancing on any tables. 201 Upshur St. NW, DC; slashrun.com // @slashrundc