3 Reasons You Can’t Miss ARTECHOUSE DC’s “Tingle Bells” This Holiday Season 🎄✨

Looking for something out-of-the-box to do this holiday season in DC?

Our friends at ARTECHOUSE DC has just the thing:

“Tingle Bells: An ASMR-Inspired Holiday Special!” Starting November 22, this one-of-a-kind experience is all about blending soothing ASMR vibes with dazzling holiday-inspired digital art. Whether you’re in need of a break from holiday stress or looking to shake up your festive plans, this is one of DC’s must-see events of the season. Here’s why you shouldn’t miss it:

1. A Calming Escape From the Holiday Hustle

The holidays can be magical, but let’s be real—they can also be hectic! Tingle Bells offers a peaceful oasis in the middle of all that chaos. Imagine immersing yourself in a world of stunning visuals, gentle sounds, and all-around cozy vibes that bring holiday cheer without the stress. Perfect for recharging your festive spirit!

2. A Unique Experience for Any Occasion

Whether you’re planning a festive family outing or a swoon-worthy holiday date night, ARTECHOUSE delivers. Tingle Bells strikes the perfect balance between whimsy and sophistication, making it ideal for all ages. Stroll through the exhibit, enjoy the immersive art, and create some seriously Instagram-worthy memories.

#Fraylife Tip: It’s right near the National Mall, so you can pair it with other DC holiday adventures!

3. Exclusive Perks for Fraylife+ Members

Here’s the ultimate reason you’ll want to visit: Fraylife+ members get complimentary tickets for the opening weekend! While everyone else is scrambling to snag their spot, Fraylife+ members will be waltzing in for free. Not a member yet? This is your sign to join.

With perks like free gym access and exclusive event opportunities, becoming a Fraylife+ member is basically the gift that keeps on giving. Anddd with our Fraylife+ member discount at our friends at Monko DC you may want to take the sensor experience to the next level!

Plan Your Visit Today – The show has a limited run.

Tingle Bells: An ASMR-Inspired Holiday Special runs from November 22 to January 5, 2025, but you’ll want to get in early to experience the magic before it gets too crowded.