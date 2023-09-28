24 Haunted Adventures in the DMV

The year’s spookiest season has officially begun. From haunted houses to bone-chilling ghost tours and sinister soirees, we’ve rounded up the best festivities to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Baby, it’s Halloween – and in addition to being anything, you can celebrate in almost any fashion thanks to the plethora of seasonal events in the DMV. Pick your poison from our list below, and get ready for a screaming good time.

Any time

Exorcist Stairs in Georgetown

Scary movie fans and fitness buffs will love checking out the 75 super-steep stone stairs that rose to fame as the spot where Father Karras tumbled to his demise in the 1973 horror film “The Exorcist.” Free. 36th + Prospect Streets in NW, DC

Zombie Scavenger Hunt at Freedom Plaza

D.C. is ground zero for the zombie apocalypse. Follow clues across the city to find supplies to help you survive. $27. 1325 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; nps.gov

Through 10.29



Fright Night at Six Flags

If ghosts and goblins aren’t enough of an adrenaline rush, throw in chilling rides and roller coasters in darkness, a haunted house and “scare zones” that make a simple walk through the park more terrifying than you’d think. $30+. Various times. 13710 Central Ave. Bowie, MD; sixflags.com // @sixflagsamerica

Through 10.30

Haunted Soiree: A Macabre Cocktail Party at Whittemore House

You’re invited to an eerie evening at an elegant but haunted mansion, featuring mini-cocktail tastings, roaming live entertainment and some ghoulish, uninvited guests. $77+. Various times. 1526 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC; hauntedsoiree.com // @hauntedsoiree

Through 11.4

Laurel’s House of Horror in Laurel, MD

Get ready for a spine-chilling experience and a night filled with screams and thrills. There are lots of reasons to fear things that go bump in the night at this possessed movie theater, where you can test your bravery in a spooky haunted house or horror movie-themed escape room. If you dare. $35. Various times. 935 Fairlawn Ave. Laurel, MD; laurelhaunt.com // @laurelshouseofhorror

Through 12.30

Ghosts of Georgetown Tour

Discover the deep, dark secrets behind the stony homes, historic streets and manicured gardens in one of D.C.’s oldest historic neighborhoods. $20+. Various times. 3051 M St. NW, DC; freetoursbyfoot.com // @freetoursbyfoot

10.6

Chills & Cheers: A Halloween Cocktail Making Class at Urban Roast

Time for a grown-up trick or treat — emphasis on the treat. Learn to make boo-zy Halloween-themed cocktails guaranteed to raise spirits at your monster mash. $65+. 7 p.m. 916 G St. NW, DC; urbanroastdc.com // @urbanroastdc

10.6-11.4

Nevermore Haunt in Baltimore, MD

Fittingly held in Edgar Allan Poe’s old haunt, you’ll be transported into sordid, macabre visions of Baltimore’s past when you enter a haunted house filled with monsters, demons and ghouls straight from your deepest, darkest fears. You’ll be spooked by bizarre sideshows, interactive performances and special effects. You’ve been warned. $22+. 7 p.m. 450 Mott St. Baltimore, MD; thenevermorehaunt.com // @nevermore.baltimore

10.7-10.28

Zombie Hayride in Bowie, MD

Zombies! Choose your weapon and hop on a two-tier hayride to shoot live zombies with glow-in-the-dark ammo and save mankind from the threat before it spreads. $29.95+. Various times. 13100 Central Ave. Bowie MD; marylandzombiehunt.com // @centralavenuepaintball

10.8

Halloween Murder Mystery at Atlas Brew Works

Channel your inner Sherlock and see if you can figure out whodunnit in this interactive murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. Even you. $50. 2 p.m. 2052 West Virginia Ave. NE, DC; atlasbrewworks.com // @atlasbrewworks

10.10

Black Lagoon Pop Up at Trouble Bird

Brace yourself for a mysterious and spooky, all together ooky immersive experience featuring creepy cocktails. Costumes encouraged. Times and prices TBD. 1346 4th St. SE, DC; blacklagoonpopup.com // @blacklagoonpopup

10.12

Nightmare at the Museum at National Gallery of Art

The museum comes alive for a night of ghostly fun, featuring a screening of “Ghostbusters” with a live, remixed soundtrack by DJ 2-Tone, part of Shaolin Jazz’s “Can I Kick It?” series. Check out the dance floor to bust some bone-shaking moves. Free. 6 p.m. 4th St. + Constitution Ave. NW, DC; nga.gov // @ngadc

10.17-10.31

Spooky History Tour at National Building Museum

It’s one thing to visit the cavernous building in the daytime, but at night … that’s another story. Multiple witnesses have confirmed spiritual beings live in the museum, so have fun with that as you learn spooky facts and anecdotes about the historic site. $15+ 8 p.m. 401 F St. NW, DC; nbm.org //

@nationalbuildingmuseum

10.20-10.21 + 10.27-10.28

Grief and Ghosts Tours at Lee-Fendall House Museum

Skip costumes and candy. This Halloween tour looks at Victorian mourning traditions and shares stories of tragic deaths and mysterious occurrences. $15. 7 p.m. 614 Oronoco Street Alexandria, VA; leefendallhouse.org // @leefendallhousemuseum

10.20-10.22

Boo at the Zoo at National Zoo

It’s not a trick. D.C.’s favorite Halloween treat is back with more than 40 treat stations, animal demonstrations, keeper chats and decorated trails for a frightfully fun evening for all ages. $25+. 6 p.m. 3001 Connecticut Ave. NW; nationalzoo.si.edu // @smithsonianzoo

10.26

PumpkinPalooza at Alethia Tanner Park

Celebrate all things pumpkin at NoMa’s annual pumpkin-centered celebration where you’ll enjoy live entertainment, a scavenger hunt, food and beverage and yes, a pop-up pumpkin patch so you can take home a future jack-o-lantern. Free. 4 p.m. 227 Harry Thomas Way NE, DC; nomabid.org // @noma.bid

Rocky Horror Drag Show at Gateway Park

Damn it, Janet. You are going to love this rendition of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” as drag queen Shi-Queeta Lee and her all-star cast put on a frighteningly fierce show. Dress up and show off your inner Transylvanian. A cash bar will be on-site, including beer and wine. $10. 6:30 p.m. 1300 Langston Blvd. Arlington, VA; rosslynva.org // @rosslynva

10.27

Rocky Horror Picture Show at Metrobar

Dress up and prepare to sing along as you do the time warp again. Free. 7 p.m. 640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; metrobar.com // @metrobardc

Rooftop Halloween Dance Soiree at The Ven at Embassy Row

No tricks or treats, just smooth moves with dancing under the stars featuring live bands playing swing and salsa music. $25. 6:30 p.m. 2015 Massachusetts Ave. NW, DC; marriott.com // @marriotthotels

10.28

Halloween Bar Crawl in Dupont Circle

The freaks come out at night at this monster bar crawl and costume bash that winds its way like the walking dead through more than 10 spooky spots for drinks, dancing and spooky fun. 21+ only. $9+. 2 p.m. Dupont Circle NW, DC; merevents.com // @merevents

Halloween Glow in the Dark at Team Tactics

Glow while you flow in a fun-filled evening of glow-in-the-dark fitness in the forest decked out with spooky decor. At least you’ll be warmed up and ready to run if anything pops up at you. $40. 8 p.m. 3045 Golansky Blvd. Woodbridge, VA; abatewellness.com // @yogaandfitnesswithandrea

Halloween PomSquad Fitness at Aslin Beer

You’ll get down while your heart rate gets up. Shake your pompoms in a high-energy dance fitness class with a variety of dance styles and unique choreography. It’s a workout, but it feels like a party. $12. 10 a.m. 847 South Pickett Street Alexandria, VA; aslinbeer.com // @aslinbeerco

Hip Hop Halloween Bar Crawl at U Street

Grab your “boo” for a visit to some of the popular haunts on U Street, and a night of wicked fun. $10+. 2 p.m. 2100 14th St. NW, DC; regmopromo.com // @regmopromo

Nightmare in Navy Yard at Capital Turnaround

Get ready to do the monster mash at D.C.’s biggest Halloween dance party with DJs, an open bar, food trucks, animatroics and haunted props. Laser lighting, strobe lighting and fog will cast a spell on you. $45+. 8:30 p.m. 700 M St. SE, DC; nightmareinnavyyard.com // @capturnaround

