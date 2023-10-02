Delve Into the Mystical: 12 Supernatural Shops + Experiences to Put on Your Radar this Fall

Get into all things witchy and beyond with goodies from these supernatural stores.

It’s the perfect season to explore and embrace the mystical. From tarot and tinctures to healing sound baths, D.C. is teeming with ways you can delve into the spiritual realm.

Spirituality can also be a powerful mechanism for deep self-care — and your own evolution. Maria Bastasch, a certified herbalist and founder of the wellness lifestyle brand Disco Mary Collective, believes that having fun and self-care should be complementary.

“We’re starting to revisit [self-care] under a new lens,” Bastasch says. “This is an opportunity to [revitalize] the history and power of organic plants and materials and their purpose for the human body.”

Bastasch’s wellness lifestyle brand promotes creative self-care through glow-up events, sustainable fashion and a plant-based, nonalcoholic drink program. She relates her many spiritual practices to author bell hooks’ theory of self-care.

“Hooks saw self-care as a way to fully self-actualize,” Bastasch says. “It isn’t an amenity you seek out, but rather what you need to have a full human experience. It’s a [very] holistic perspective.”

Below, we list our top picks — with a few of Bastasch’s favorites — of spiritual spots to visit and experience. Read on for our recs of all things magical and holistic in the DMV.

Botanical Go-Tos

Apothékary

Apothékary’s got an herbal remedy for any qualm or ailment. Not sure which is best? Take its three-minute online assessment and receive a customized herbal regimen, or book a 15-minute call with one of Apothékary’s educators. For the novice herbalist, the online shop also offers tons of free plant medicine resources, including a blog with recipes, details on each product’s ingredients and on-demand classes.apothekary.co // @apothekaryco

Blue Nile Botanicals

This herb and natural healthcare store is D.C.’s OG source for all things botanical. Stop by to peruse its collection of more than 300 herbs and spices, as well as oils, incense and other healthcare products. Choose from plant-based medicinals like angelica root, ashwagandha or barberry bark; anise seed and castor oil; or frankincense and copal resin for incense. 2826 Georgia Ave. NW; bluenilebotanicals.com // @bluenilebotanicals

Smile Herb Shop

“Address the roots of illness, not the symptoms.” That’s a core mantra that drives this herbalist-run College Park shop. Visitors can peruse its carefully curated collection of bulk herbs and spices, medicinal teas, vitamins and supplements and immune support products. For some extra R&R, be sure to check out its aromatherapy oils and diffusers, and natural bath and beauty products, too. 4908 Berwyn Rd. College Park, MD; smileherb.com // @smileherbshop

Supernatural Schools + Sessions

City Witches

As a community and nonsectarian school for spiritual leaders, City Witches provides a forum for magical practitioners to connect, convene and collaborate. The community hosts online and public meetup events in the DMV and is launching a magical leadership program for witches of all levels. For witchcraft-related wisdom, subscribe to its community blog and newsletters. citywitches.com // @city.witches

The Enchanted Fae

Nourish your supernatural sense at this local shop with a tarot or astrology reading, an energy work session or a mediumship reading to connect with a passed-on loved one or spiritual guide. The Enchanted Fae also features a full inventory of spiritually-focused items including stones and crystals, essential oils, handcrafted treasures and vintage objects. 109 University Blvd. W, Silver Spring, MD; theenchantedfae.com // @theenchantedfae

MoonHaven School of Magic

Explore the mystical arts — and pick up some elixirs and enchantments — at this Frederick, Maryland-based school of magic. Try one of its upcoming tarot, working with ancestors or practical magic workshops; or, for the spiritually devoted, join MoonHaven’s private mentorship program, which emphasizes skills like spellcraft and astral travel. The school also offers potions and virtual readings via its online shop. moonhavenmagic.com // @moonhavenmagic

Magical Provisions

Crystals by S&A Beads

Going for more of a natural crystal or gemstone vibe? This Takoma Park store boasts a wide variety of both for your magical fashion needs. Expand your collection with one of its handcrafted artisan pieces or healing crystal gemstones. Be sure to catch one of its weekly online or pop-up shop events held on Tuesdays, Fridays or Saturdays. 235 Carroll St. NW, DC; crystalsbysabeads.com // @s.a.beads_

The Sacred Circle

Visit this spiritual wisdom center for books, magical supplies and metaphysical objects like crystals, stones, smudge sticks and ritual altars. The shop also offers 15-to 60-minute private sessions with some of the DMV’s top psychics and healers. Seeking more of a group learning experience? Sacred Circle offers multiple spiritual class series throughout the year, including Meditation and Yogic Cosmology, a Course in Miracles and Shamanism for the Awakened Heart. 919 King St. Alexandria, VA; sacredcirclebooks.com

Tribe Called Vibe

This online jewelry and botanica shop is teeming with spiritual energy for any visiting truth seeker. Owned and operated by Ash Espíritu Libre, a D.C.-based psychic tarot reader and spiritual advisor, Tribe Called Vibe sells everything from amethyst geodes and candle snuffers to big ass dragon’s blood sage and “fast luck” incense. Our personal favorite? The Bye, Bitch Energy Cleansing Spray. Libre also offers oracle card-led vibe check readings and three-hour soul sessions. tribecalledvibe.com // @tribecalledvibe

Healing + Holistic Wellbeing

Bhakti Yoga DC

Named after the Sanskrit word for devotion, this D.C.-based yoga center offers specialized workshops in pranayama (breathing), yin yoga and ayurveda, the ancient Indian lifestyle system for holistic wellbeing. Seeking spiritual guidance? Bhakti also offers hour-long dharma and lifestyle mentoring sessions. For the routine yogi, the center hosts a variety of classes throughout the week, as well as a spring 2024 yoga retreat in India. 928 5th St. NW, DC; bhaktiyogadc.com // @bhaktiyogadc

The Boundless Life

If you’re seeking deep restoration and transformation, the Boundless Life could be your source of spiritual prowess. Founded and led by Artis Moon Amarché, a self-described rebellious way shower and holistic healing guide, this studio offers multiple healing modalities including sound baths, reiki, somatic/trauma-informed therapy and meditation. Be sure to check out her Thursday night meditation and music from 7-8:30 p.m. at Eaton Wellness. 1201 K St. NW, DC; theboundlesslife.net // @theboundlesslife

Sense Studios

Explore your personal healing journey through reiki, chiropractic services and the healing arts at Sense Studios. Hosted by Dr. Darrien Jamar, a local holistic practitioner and integrative life coach, each session is intuitively shaped to meet each visitor’s healing needs. The studio also hosts regular spiritually-focused community events and provides beauty salon services. 3111 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; sensestudios.co // @sense.dc + @_darrienjamar

Disco Mary Collective: discomary.com // @discomarycollective

5 Books for the Aspiring Herbalist

“Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer

“The Curanderx Toolkit: Reclaiming Ancestral Latinx Plant Medicine and Rituals for Healing” by Atava Garcia Swiecicki

“The Herbal Apothecary: 100 Medicinal Herbs and How to Use Them” by JJ Pursell

“The Rebels Apothecary” by Jenny Sansouci

“The Wild Medicine Solution: Healing with Aromatic, Bitter and Tonic Plants” by Guido Mase

Supernatural Sips

Sun Salud Herbal Infusion

1 oz fresh orange juice

1 oz fresh lemon juice

1 oz chopped ginger, washed

0.5 tsp turmeric

Honey to taste

Dash pepper

Dash sea salt

Blend, strain, pour over ice and top with soda or enjoy as a shot.

Disco Tea

2 oz jasmine green tea, brewed and chilled

1 tbsp frozen dragon fruit

1 tbsp strawberry preserves

1 oz lime juice

Dash sea salt

Shake and pour over ice with soda water.

Want to stay in the loop on all things spiritual and witchy in the DMV? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.