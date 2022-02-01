10 Local Cocktails that Reimagine the Classics

Classic cocktails form the foundation of modern-day mixology. Drinks like the Manhattan and the

margarita endure as crowd-pleasing bartending staples, having been perfected and replicated throughout the decades. But that familiarity doesn’t mean they need to be boring or unimaginative. In the D.C. region, bars and restaurants are finding new inspiration in these ageless recipes, turning to creative ingredients and flavor profiles like truffle oil, toasted coconut syrup and serrano-infused tequila. Whether you’re looking for a fresh twist on an old favorite or something new entirely, here are 10 variations of classic cocktails to seek out around the city.

Calvados Daiquiri from Bar Chinois

This French-inspired take on the classic rum daiquiri features Calvados, an apple brandy produced in Normandy. The rest of the recipe sticks close to its roots, with the liquor shaken together with lime, simple syrup and apple for a crisp and refreshing cocktail. 455 I St. NW, DC; barchinoisdc.com // @barchinoisdc

The Chalqueno from Destino

Destino uses common Mexican ingredients to give the reliable Old Fashioned a fresh look. The Union Market newcomer stirs up the whiskey drink with a blue corn chip-washed bourbon, lime oleo (a sugar and citrus oil) and ancho chile. It’ll pair well alongside an order of the kitchen’s guacamole or salsa verde. 1280 4th St. NE, DC; destinodc.com // @destinodc

Cuban Jungle from Colada Shop

This cocktail serves full-on tropical vibes, taking cues from the fruity and bitter Jungle Bird. Typically made with dark rum, pineapple and Campari, Colada Shop has smoothed out the tiki classic with additions of toasted coconut syrup, apricot purée, ginger beer and a few dashes of Campari. It’s an island vacation in a glass. 2920 District Ave. #180 Fairfax, VA; coladashop.com // @coladashop

Hokkaido Martini from China Chilcano

Few drinks are more iconic than the martini, a sleek cocktail with gin (or vodka), vermouth and garnish. China Chilcano’s version showcases Asian producers with its base of Japan’s Etsu gin blended with shochu and sake. Finishing touches include Vittore Spanish vermouth, a favorite of owner José Andrés, and a dash of orange bitters. 418 7th St. NW, DC; chinachilcano.com // @chinachilcano

Mercado Margarita from dLeña

A little spicy, a little fruity and full of color, the Mercado margarita is an ideal companion to chef and restaurateur Richard Sandoval’s vibrant Mexican menu. The margarita starts with 100% agave tequila that’s infused with serrano peppers (about three per bottle) for one week. The liquor is then mixed with passionfruit and lime and topped with house-made rosemary hibiscus foam. The result is a tart and bright drink with a manageable kick of heat. 476 K St. NW, DC; dlenadc.com // @dlenadc

Million Dollar BeeBee from The Imperial

The Bee’s Knees is a straightforward classic of gin, lemon and honey ready for reinvention. At The Imperial, this balanced cocktail gets a decadent upgrade thanks to balsamic honey, truffle oil and egg white. 2001 18th St. NW, DC; imperialdc.com // @theimperialdc

The Old School Mule from Gatsby

Order a Moscow mule and you’ll usually get an ice-cold copper mug filled with vodka, ginger beer, a splash of lime and plenty of ice. Gatsby Beverage Director Darlin Kulla takes the classic down a different path, swapping in two lesser-known ingredients: Pierre Ferrand Pineau des Charentes, an aged blend of Cognac and grape juice and dry Manzanilla sherry. Both elements give the cocktail a smooth, nutty quality that marries well with the spicy kick of ginger beer and elevates a bar favorite. 1205 Half St. Suite #105 NE, DC; gatsbyrestaurant.com // @gatsby_restaurant

Pisang Pening from The Thirsty Crow

Malaysian influences are felt throughout this Columbia Heights bar, cocktails included. The Pisang Pening, which translates to “banana headache,” riffs on the Manhattan by using banana-infused bourbon along with vermouth, bitters and salt. Beverage director Suzie Critchlow freezes bananas before thawing them in whiskey to achieve maximum taste without too much sugar. 3400 11th St. NW, DC; thirstycrowdc.com // @thirstycrowdc

Rum In Coke from Tiki TNT

Cocktails don’t get much simpler than a rum and cola. The iconic spirit and soda combination is a staple of house parties, dive bars and beach vacations. At Tiki TNT, Owner and Distiller Todd Thrasher freezes up this classic drink using his own D.C.-made rum and serves it in a hollowed-out Coke can. He experimented with a diet version, but found it required too much added sugar. 1130 Maine Ave. SW, DC; tikitnt.com // @tiki_tnt

White Truffle Vieux Carré from Jônt

Equal parts rye whiskey, Cognac and vermouth form the backbone of the Vieux Carré, a spirit-forward cocktail created in New Orleans. At Jônt, this sophisticated beverage is made with a white truffle-infused Cognac, which brings an extra earthiness to the palate. It’s a luxurious and complex sip — one that also helps the restaurant repurpose scrap pieces of truffle that are too small to use in the kitchen. 1904 14th St. NW, DC; jontdc.com // @jont_dc

