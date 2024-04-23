Yes Queen! May Comedy Showcase
Thursday, May 2, 2024

Yes Queen! May Comedy Showcase

1523 22nd St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20037, US
Dupont Circle

The DC Comedy Loft

More details
Add to Calendar

https://www.dccomedyloft.com/shows/263159

About This Event

Celebrate the queens and royalty of DC comedy! This stand-up showcase features the DMV’s funniest female-identifying, LGBTQ+, and non-binary comics. Polish your crown and snag your ticket for a night of uproarious humor! A portion of the ticket proceeds will go to Abortion Access Front, supporting a great cause while enjoying a laugh fit for a queen!

Tags

Comedy

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, May 2, 2024 07:00 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Location

The DC Comedy Loft
View Map