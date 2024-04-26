A Tale of Two Titties: a comedy show about breast cancer

Comedian Julia Johns was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, and amid the challenges of her double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation therapy, she found solace in writing and performing comedy about it. She is a silly goose, after all. She found humor in cancer, and set out to make other people see it too. In her one-woman show, Julia takes the audience on her journey from finding a lump to survivorship, and everything in between, all while poking fun at her experience. Did you know chemo also makes your pubic hair fall out? Hey, sounds like this show is educational! “A Tale of Two Titties” leaves audiences uplifted and inspired, proving that even in the darkest of times, there’s always room for laughter.