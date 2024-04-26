A Tale of Two Titties: a comedy show about breast cancer
Sunday, May 5, 2024

A Tale of Two Titties: a comedy show about breast cancer

2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington, Arlington, Virginia 22204, US
Arlington

Arlington Drafthouse

More details
Add to Calendar

$15 Admission is 21 and Over Unless Accompanied By a Parent All Sales Are Final-Refunds Are Not Available * For groups of 5 or more that purchased tickets separately, please add a note in the comment section or a name under group code so we can seat everyone together. * Your ticket confirmation email will act as your ticket at the box office when you check in

About This Event

Comedian Julia Johns was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, and amid the challenges of her double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation therapy, she found solace in writing and performing comedy about it. She is a silly goose, after all. She found humor in cancer, and set out to make other people see it too. In her one-woman show, Julia takes the audience on her journey from finding a lump to survivorship, and everything in between, all while poking fun at her experience. Did you know chemo also makes your pubic hair fall out? Hey, sounds like this show is educational! “A Tale of Two Titties” leaves audiences uplifted and inspired, proving that even in the darkest of times, there’s always room for laughter.

Tags

Comedy

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, May 5, 2024 07:00 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Location

Arlington Drafthouse
View Map