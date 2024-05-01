Noche de Gala
Friday, June 21, 2024

1600 New Hampshire Avenue NW Suite 300, Washington, District of Columbia 20036, US
Dupont Circle

Embassy of Argentina

$150 donation; tax-deductible; EIN 52-1710981

About This Event

An elegant evening of Argentine and Uruguay wine tasting, door prizes, dancing to a live swinging jazz band, Argentine and Uruguay-style appetizers, auction, and more at the historic Embassy of Argentina off Dupont Circle!

Help the Pan American Symphony Orchestra raise funds for its exciting new programs in its 2024-2025 season: New compositions by Latin American composers, exciting musicianship by talented Latino soloists, and a new summer tango music academy.
Join Maestro Buslje and show your appreciation for Latino culture!
Cocktail attire recommended.

Friday, June 21, 2024 08:00 pm
Doors open at 08:00 pm

