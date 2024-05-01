Noche de Gala

An elegant evening of Argentine and Uruguay wine tasting, door prizes, dancing to a live swinging jazz band, Argentine and Uruguay-style appetizers, auction, and more at the historic Embassy of Argentina off Dupont Circle!

Help the Pan American Symphony Orchestra raise funds for its exciting new programs in its 2024-2025 season: New compositions by Latin American composers, exciting musicianship by talented Latino soloists, and a new summer tango music academy.

Join Maestro Buslje and show your appreciation for Latino culture!

Cocktail attire recommended.