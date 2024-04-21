See the Funniest South Asian Comedians at the Wharf!!!!!!

BrownTown is the comedic sensation that has sold out all of its shows at the DC Comedy Loft and Union Stage. Produced by Badar Tareen—a civil rights attorney and comedian—this show guarantees a hilarious, unique, interesting, and high-energy experience.

Front row tix for this show are gone and it will sell out! Buy your tickets here:

Badar, who just performed at the Dubai Comedy Festival with Zarna Garg, is headlining and the show also features:

· Kasha Patel (NPR, BBC, Travel Channel)

· Vick Krishna (CBS, Fox, NBC)

· Arzoo Malhotra (Edinburgh Fringe, DC Improv, Funny Women Awards)

· Matilda Epstein (Belladonna Comedy, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency)

· Sandeep Sen (New York Times, Fox’s Laughs)