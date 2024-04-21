See the Funniest South Asian Comedians at the Wharf!!!!!!
Sunday, May 5, 2024

740 Water Street SW, Washington DC, District of Columbia 20024, US
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront Capitol Riverfront

Union Stage

Purchase tickets here: https://www.unionstage.com/shows/browntown-feat-badar-tareen-2/

About This Event

BrownTown is the comedic sensation that has sold out all of its shows at the DC Comedy Loft and Union Stage. Produced by Badar Tareen—a civil rights attorney and comedian—this show guarantees a hilarious, unique, interesting, and high-energy experience.

Front row tix for this show are gone and it will sell out!

BrownTown feat. Badar Tareen

Badar, who just performed at the Dubai Comedy Festival with Zarna Garg, is headlining and the show also features:

· Kasha Patel (NPR, BBC, Travel Channel)
· Vick Krishna (CBS, Fox, NBC)
· Arzoo Malhotra (Edinburgh Fringe, DC Improv, Funny Women Awards)
· Matilda Epstein (Belladonna Comedy, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency)
· Sandeep Sen (New York Times, Fox’s Laughs)

Date

Doors open at 06:30 pm

Location

