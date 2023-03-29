Community Submitted

Saturday, May 6, 2023

WTEF 2023 Share the Love Gala

1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC, District of Columbia 20004, US
Downtown

Waldorf Astoria Washington DC

$750+

About This Event

The Washington Tennis and Education Foundation’s Share the Love Gala is WTEF’s largest annual fundraising event which helps enable the continuance of WTEF’s important work of Building Life Champions through tennis and education. This year’s gala, hosted by NBC 4 News Anchors Jim Handly and Jummy Olabanji will be held at the Waldorf Astoria in DC and will feature a cocktail reception and open bar, three-course gala wine dinner, a live musical performance by DC’s own The “Original” Moonlighters, and their signature “Bid It to Win It” silent auction fundraiser.

Date

Saturday, May 6, 2023 01:32 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Location

Waldorf Astoria Washington DC
