Live Comedy Show Starring Pat Brown (HBO, Comedy Central)

Friday, August 16

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub – 3rd Floor Lounge

Arlington, VA

Come early for full Dinner and Drink Service

Headliner: Pat Brown

Comedian Pat Brown has appeared on CBS’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert, HBO’s 2 Dope Queens, Writer for 2019 ESPY Awards, NBC’s Comic’s Unleashed, and Comedy Central’s Laffapoolza. She can be heard regularly on Sirius Radio, The Foxhole and Raw Dawg. Pat regularly performs at the legendary Comedy Cellar, and tours the country with Tracy Morgan as his featured act.

Featuring:

Tommy Taylor Jr.

Funny, smart, and chronically womanless …Tommy Taylor Jr. is an award-winning comedian, actor, writer and filmmaker. Tommy’s career has been on fire lately, recently writing for BET’s “All The Way Black,” and helping develop a commercial for AutoTrader feat. Keenan Thompson (SNL). Tommy also launched his groundbreaking comedy series, “The Tommy Taylor Show,” on Amazon Prime, and can be seen on an upcoming Comedy Central show. On stage, Tommy has opened for comedians including Tony Rock, Ralphie May, Bill Bellamy, Annie Lederman, and was a semi-finalist for HBO’s & ABFF’s Comedy Wings competition. Tommy also starred in and won the hit reality television show “The Proposal,” on ABC. He has appeared in several HBO series including the EMMY winning VEEP and The Wire, and co-starred in HBO’s How To Make It In America. He has even graced late-night television with his appearance on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” Despite being single, his good looks and charm have helped him land leading roles in dozens of national commercials for brands such as Delta Airlines, AT&T, Toyota, Comcast, Black+Decker, Amtrak, and many more.

Nick Deez

Is that his real last name? Who knows. Homeported in Virginia Beach, VA, Nick grew up an only child which helped him develop his quick wit and warped sense of humor. He’s performed in comedy clubs across the U.S., and is a regular at the Richmond and Virginia Beach Funny Bone clubs. Look for his all crowd work debut album, “Tell Me More,” currently streaming on all platforms.