Friday, July 26, 2024

1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20036, US
Downtown

The DC Improv Comedy Club

General admission $22 for all shows. Friday 7 and 9:30, Saturday 7 and 9:30, Sunday 7 (finals)

About This Event

Our supersized stand-up competition is back! Friday and Saturday, 24 comedians will compete — each show features 6 different comics, and each show the audience chooses 1 favorite. On Sunday, the four winners return for a final showdown, where one amazing performer becomes the Comedy Kumite XL champion! It’s an amazingly fun showcase of the stand-up talent here in the DMV. Pick any show this weekend and the real winner is you …

Friday, July 26, 2024 07:00 pm
Doors open at 05:45 pm

The DC Improv Comedy Club
