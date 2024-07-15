Our supersized stand-up competition is back! Friday and Saturday, 24 comedians will compete — each show features 6 different comics, and each show the audience chooses 1 favorite. On Sunday, the four winners return for a final showdown, where one amazing performer becomes the Comedy Kumite XL champion! It’s an amazingly fun showcase of the stand-up talent here in the DMV. Pick any show this weekend and the real winner is you …