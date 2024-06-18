DC Polo Society: Bridgerton Edition

Sunday, September 15, 2024

14660 Hughes Road, Poolesville, MD
Bethesda MD Rockville

Congressional Polo Club

GA single: $35 Two pack tickets: $60 Four pack tickets: $100

Member Price: Free Learn More

About This Event

Calling all lords, ladies, and theydies to join us for the last weekend of the spring season at this DC Polo Society event fit for a queen. Don your fanciest modiste-approved garb and take to the countryside for this Bridgerton-themed soiree at the Congressional Polo Club on Sunday, September 15 starting at 2 p.m. 

Attendees can enjoy all that high society has to offer, including: 

  • Two rounds of polo featuring professional polo players
  • The time-honored tradition of stomping of the divots
  • Aubrey Hall-inspired yard games
  • Cocktails to quench your tea-time thirst 
  • Food truck finger foods
  • Sideline activities like best dressed + most regal contests
  • Photo opps to capture the day
  • And more! 

Dearest gentle Fray-ers, this is your invitation to join us for the event of the season. Be the talk of the town and join us for a Sunday funday like no other! Get your tickets now, and we’ll see you field-side. 

Want a free ticket to this event? Become a VIP Fraylife member for just $14/month and snag one free ticket for you, and 50% off a ticket for your friend for DC Polo: Bridgerton Edition. Plus, members get unlimited digital content, social sport league discounts, and exclusive offers like free and discounted tickets delivered to their inbox.

Events, Fray events, Outdoor Activities

Date

Sunday, September 15, 2024 02:00 pm

Location

