DC Polo Society: Bridgerton Edition

Member Price: Free Learn More

Calling all lords, ladies, and theydies to join us for the last weekend of the spring season at this DC Polo Society event fit for a queen. Don your fanciest modiste-approved garb and take to the countryside for this Bridgerton-themed soiree at the Congressional Polo Club on Sunday, September 15 starting at 2 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy all that high society has to offer, including:

Two rounds of polo featuring professional polo players

The time-honored tradition of stomping of the divots

Aubrey Hall-inspired yard games

Cocktails to quench your tea-time thirst

Food truck finger foods

Sideline activities like best dressed + most regal contests

Photo opps to capture the day

And more!

Dearest gentle Fray-ers, this is your invitation to join us for the event of the season. Be the talk of the town and join us for a Sunday funday like no other! Get your tickets now, and we’ll see you field-side.

Want a free ticket to this event? Become a VIP Fraylife member for just $14/month and snag one free ticket for you, and 50% off a ticket for your friend for DC Polo: Bridgerton Edition. Plus, members get unlimited digital content, social sport league discounts, and exclusive offers like free and discounted tickets delivered to their inbox.