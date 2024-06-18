DC Polo Society: Bridgerton Edition

Saturday, June 8th, 2024 @ 9:00:am
Summer Sweat Series at Union Market
The Plaza at Union Market
Official Fray Event
Congressional Polo ClubMore details
Member Price: Free Learn More
Calling all lords, ladies, and theydies to join us for the last weekend of the spring season at this DC Polo Society event fit for a queen. Don your fanciest modiste-approved garb and take to the countryside for this Bridgerton-themed soiree at the Congressional Polo Club on Sunday, September 15 starting at 2 p.m.
Attendees can enjoy all that high society has to offer, including:
Dearest gentle Fray-ers, this is your invitation to join us for the event of the season. Be the talk of the town and join us for a Sunday funday like no other! Get your tickets now, and we’ll see you field-side.
Want a free ticket to this event? Become a VIP Fraylife member for just $14/month and snag one free ticket for you, and 50% off a ticket for your friend for DC Polo: Bridgerton Edition. Plus, members get unlimited digital content, social sport league discounts, and exclusive offers like free and discounted tickets delivered to their inbox.
InterestsEvents, Fray events, Outdoor Activities
Share with friends