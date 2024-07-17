A Sofar Show: Up on the Roof
Thursday, August 8, 2024

515 15th St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20004, US
Downtown

VUE Skyroom at Hotel Washington

Tickets are $28 - go to our webpage for more show details.

About This Event

It’s rooftop season, and here at Sofar that means it’s time to take the music to new heights! What better way to spend an evening than with good friends, amazing views, and your new favorite artists as the sun sets over the city? Our shows showcase three amazing artists across a span of musical genres and will help you discover a new favorite spot in DC. Our space has spectacular views and is also air-conditioned – because the summer has already been hot enough.

Typically our show locations are a secret – here you get a sneak peek!

Date

Location

