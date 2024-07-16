Sense of Tumor: A Stand Up Comedy Showcase and Fundraiser

The show features hilarious local comedians who are either cancer survivors or are sharing personal cancer stories. We will be raising money for The Smith Center for the Arts. Before the show, we will have dozens of amazing raffles, raffling off items like luxury services, delicious gifts, and gift cards to local resturants. This live comedy event is co-produced by Improbable Comedy along with Joey Friedman and Cyrus Chansler, who are local comedians and cancer survivors.