Saturday, September 14, 2024

Sense of Tumor: A Stand Up Comedy Showcase and Fundraiser

8641 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910, US
MD Silver Spring

Silver Spring Black Box Theater

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sense-of-tumor-2024-cancer-comedy-showcase-tickets-912857319817?aff=oddtdtcreator

About This Event

The show features hilarious local comedians who are either cancer survivors or are sharing personal cancer stories. We will be raising money for The Smith Center for the Arts. Before the show, we will have dozens of amazing raffles, raffling off items like luxury services, delicious gifts, and gift cards to local resturants. This live comedy event is co-produced by Improbable Comedy along with Joey Friedman and Cyrus Chansler, who are local comedians and cancer survivors.

Date

Saturday, September 14, 2024 07:00 pm
Doors open at 06:30 pm

Location

Silver Spring Black Box Theater
